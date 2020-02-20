Sporting Lisbon vs Basaksehir: Probable Lineups ahead of Europa League clash

Basaksehir take on Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League Round of 32 first-leg clash at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Portugal.

The Istanbul based side are the only Turkish representative left in European competition this season.

Okan Buruk’s side reached the Round of 32 after topping their group ahead of AS Roma and Wolfsburg.

Basaksehir will be without Mehmet Topal who is injured and Robinho has not been included in the squad.

Sporting meanwhile will be without Jeremy Mathieu and Luiz Phellype as well as goalkeeper Renan Ribeiro.

Basaksehir are also involved in the domestic Super Lig title race just one point behind league leaders Trabzonspor.

READ: Turkey’s Chances at Euro 2020

Sporting Lisbon vs Basaksehir

Stadium: Jose Alvalade Stadı

Kick-Off: 17:55 GMT

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Expected lineups:

Sporting Lisbon: Luis Arantes, Ristovski, Coates, Neto, Borja, Doumbia, Bolasie, Eduardo, Wendel, Camacho, Sporar.

Manager: Emanuel Ferro

Basaksehir: Mert Günok, Caiçara, Ponck, Epureanu, Clichy, Mahmut, İrfan Can, Visca, Elia, Demba Ba, Crivelli.

Manager: Okan Buruk