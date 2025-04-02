Sterling Linked to Galatasaray After Disappointing Arsenal Loan

Arsenal’s Premier League campaign is showing signs of stagnation, with the Gunners trailing league leaders Liverpool by a significant 12 points with only nine games remaining.

A third consecutive runner-up finish appears likely unless a dramatic shift occurs in Liverpool’s form. Meanwhile, speculation swirls around potential squad changes, particularly concerning the future of loaned-in winger Raheem Sterling.

Sterling, who arrived at Arsenal from Chelsea on a deadline-day loan last summer, has struggled to make an impact.

Despite seeking to revitalize his career, the England international has seen limited playing time, accumulating less than 1,000 minutes and contributing only five goals or assists. Even with Arsenal’s injury woes, manager Mikel Arteta has only granted Sterling four league starts.

According to reports from Fotomac, Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk is eyeing a new winger amid uncertainty surrounding Baris Alper Yilmaz’s future.

Sterling, reportedly “unhappy at Arsenal,” has emerged as a top target for Buruk to bolster the right wing. The Turkish Super Lig club might pursue a discounted transfer given Sterling’s underwhelming performances at both Chelsea and Arsenal this season.

The loan deal, executed in the final hours of the summer transfer window, is now being scrutinized. Former sporting director Edu Gaspar reportedly indicated Sterling was not initially part of Arsenal’s plans, suggesting a last-minute, reactive decision.

Sterling’s form has been a shadow of his former self, marked by frequent loss of possession and missed scoring opportunities.

His limited playtime has seen him squander seven clear chances in just 954 minutes. Arsenal are widely expected to decline the option to retain Sterling at the season’s end.

A move to Galatasaray could potentially revitalize Sterling’s career, as the less intense Turkish Super Lig might provide a more conducive environment.

Arsenal are currently subsidizing £110,000 of Sterling’s £325,000 weekly wages. With two years remaining on his Chelsea contract, Chelsea may face the need to negotiate a similar loan agreement with Galatasaray.