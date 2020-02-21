Steve Parish makes frank statement about future of Crystal Palace striker

Cenk Tosun joined Crystal Palace on a six-month loan move from Everton in January.

Palace were reported to have included a £20m buy clause in the deal but it was never officially confirmed by the club.

Eagles chairman Steve Parish has opened up about the Tosun move and revealed that he sees ‘no reason’ why he ‘couldn’t’ join on a permanent deal this summer.

“We know there is work to do on the squad, but we will do it in a considered manner,” he said, speaking in an interview with Palace TV.

“Roy [Hodgson] felt we needed more firepower, so we took Cenk [Tosun] and we have got an option to buy him.

“Obviously if we had bought him for £20million or whatever, maybe that would have been a better PR story.

“But he is an excellent player, he is in the building and I think he will be a big help going into the next six months and I see no reason why we couldn’t make that a permanent deal in the summer, if things go well for both parties.”

There were reports in the Liverpool Echo that Everton want to sell Tosun this summer.

Turkish-Football can confirm Tosun has started looking for property in London and his family have settled in quickly to life in the capital.

The 28-year-old has one goal in three appearances for Palace since joining – he found the back of the net in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City in January.

Tosun is match fit after recovering from a hamstring problem over the Premier League winter break.

The Turkey international is likely to feature for Palace against Newcastle United over the weekend.