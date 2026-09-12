Steven Gerrard Emerges as Contender for Trabzonspor Job

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has emerged as a high-profile candidate for the vacant managerial post at Trabzonspor, following the departure of Fatih Tekke earlier this month.

The 46-year-old English tactician, who has been unattached since leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in January 2025, has been formally proposed to the Trabzonspor hierarchy as the club intensifies its search for an elite international boss.

The potential appointment would see the Liverpool legend coach former Reds star Mohamed Salah.

A Proven Track Record in Pressure Environments

Gerrard brings a strong managerial pedigree that aligns with Trabzonspor’s ambition to break the Istanbul dominance in the Trendyol Süper Lig:

Rangers (2018–2021): Delivered a historic 2020–21 Scottish Premiership title, guiding Rangers to an undefeated 102-point league campaign and ending Celtic’s nine-year dominance.

Aston Villa (2021–2022): Managed in the Premier League, establishing structural stability before taking on his subsequent role in Saudi Arabia.

Pedigree & Authority: Known for an aggressive 4-3-3 setup, high-intensity pressing, and managing big-name dressing rooms—qualities crucial for commanding a Trabzonspor squad now featuring Salah, Fabinho, and Paul Onuachu.

Board Weighs International Options

While Ernesto Valverde and former Nottingham Forest boss Vítor Pereira have also been discussed at Papara Park, Gerrard’s availability and immediate rapport with the club’s marquee star make him an incredibly appealing option for the board.

Interim coach Hüseyin Çimşir continues to oversee first-team preparation ahead of weekend Süper Lig action, but Trabzonspor hierarchy aims to finalize negotiations shortly to ensure a seamless transition ahead of the upcoming UEFA Conference League group stage opener.