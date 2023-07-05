Stoke City Close to Deal for Galatasaray Defender That Could Include £5.5m Buy Option

Stoke City are closing in on a loan deal for Galatasaray centre-back Emin Bayram, according to the Stoke Sentinel.

The 20-year-old is a highly-rated prospect who has captained Galatasaray at youth level and made his senior debut in 2020.

He has also been on loan at Boluspor in the Turkish second division.

Stoke are reportedly keen to sign Bayram on a season-long loan with an option to buy for £5.5m, which could rise to more if the Potters win promotion to the Premier League.

Bayram is said to be keen on the move as he wants to gain more experience of senior football.

He has previously said that he is a fan of the English and Spanish leagues, and that he watches the matches of the big defenders in those leagues.

Bayram is a versatile defender who can play at centre-back or right-back. He is strong in the air and good with his feet. He is also a good passer of the ball.

If the move goes through, it would be a major coup for Stoke. Bayram is a talented young player with a lot of potential.

He could be a key part of the Potters’ squad for the coming season in their push to get back to the Premier League.