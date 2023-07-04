Striker Agrees Terms With Fenerbahce but Crystal Palace Offer 4-Year Deal

Wilfried Zaha has agreed personal terms with Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr, according to Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old Ivory Coast international is now expected to make a decision on his future soon.

READ: New to the Süper Lig? Here’s what you need to know

BREAKING: Wilfried Zaha has agreed deals with Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al Nassr, with Crystal Palace also offering the forward a four-year deal ⏳🔁 pic.twitter.com/xxCeIEIg0D — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 3, 2023

Zaha has also been offered a new four-year contract at Crystal Palace after his previous deal expired on June 30.

The Ivory Coast international has plenty of options on the table.

Fenerbahce have been linked with Zaha for a long time and want to strengthen their attack in the lead up to next season.

The Yellow Canaries won the Turkish Cup last season and finishing the league as runners-up.

Fenerbahce will be able to offer European competitions football next season and want to build on their finish last term.

The Istanbul giants recently parted ways with Jorge Jesus as manager and appointed Ismail Kartal as head coach.

Zaha would move abroad for the first time to play for a club side if he does decide to leave England.