Striker Agrees Terms With Fenerbahce but Crystal Palace Offer 4-Year Deal

By
Emre Sarigul
-
Fenerbahce's supporters cheer for their team during the Turkish Super league football match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray on April 14, 2019 at the Fenerbahce stadium in Istanbul. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)

Wilfried Zaha has agreed personal terms with Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr, according to Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old Ivory Coast international is now expected to make a decision on his future soon.

READ: New to the Süper Lig? Here’s what you need to know

Zaha has also been offered a new four-year contract at Crystal Palace after his previous deal expired on June 30.

The Ivory Coast international has plenty of options on the table.

Fenerbahce have been linked with Zaha for a long time and want to strengthen their attack in the lead up to next season.

The Yellow Canaries won the Turkish Cup last season and finishing the league as runners-up.

Fenerbahce will be able to offer European competitions football next season and want to build on their finish last term.

The Istanbul giants recently parted ways with Jorge Jesus as manager and appointed Ismail Kartal as head coach.

Zaha would move abroad for the first time to play for a club side if he does decide to leave England.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR