Stuttgart Takes Form into Europa League Clash with Fenerbahce in Istanbul

VfB Stuttgart heads to Istanbul this evening for a pivotal UEFA Europa League group phase match against Fenerbahçe (kick-off: 6:45 PM CEST). Both teams enter the Matchday 3 fixture level on points, making the result critical for advancing in the 36-team league phase.

Stuttgart opened their European campaign with a promising 2-1 victory at home against Celta Vigo but then suffered a 2-0 setback in Basel, a game where Ermedin Demirović missed a crucial penalty opportunity. Despite that loss, the DFB Cup holders arrive in Turkey following a brilliant run of domestic form, including a commanding 3-0 weekend victory away to Wolfsburg, marking their fourth consecutive win in the Bundesliga. Stuttgart sits 22nd in the overall league phase standings with three points.

Fenerbahçe Under New Leadership

Fenerbahçe, who also possess three points, comes into the game after bouncing back from an opening 3-1 loss at Dinamo Zagreb to secure a 2-1 home victory over Nice.

The Turkish side recently appointed former Schalke and RB Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco after parting ways with José Mourinho following their failure to qualify for the Champions League. Tedesco has quickly imposed his tactical vision, leading Fenerbahçe to an unbeaten start in their first nine league games of the season (five wins, four draws).

Tedesco emphasized the need for tactical flexibility against Stuttgart. “We need to be flexible. I mean this in the sense that sometimes you’ll press up front, and sometimes you’ll retreat a little further,” he said. “Therefore, we need to know how to act and how to act in this regard.”

The coach holds a strong personal record against Stuttgart, having lost only once in six prior encounters.

Bundesliga Connections

The Fenerbahçe squad features several players with ties to German football, adding a layer of familiarity to the contest. Defender Çağlar Söyüncü was on the books at Freiburg between 2016 and 2018. Attacking midfielder Emre Mor spent a season at Borussia Dortmund, and veteran striker Cenk Tosun is a product of the Eintracht Frankfurt academy, having spent 14 years in the club’s youth setup.

With both teams sitting on three points, tonight’s fixture is more than just a battle for dominance; it’s a test of momentum between a German side in superb form and a Turkish powerhouse finding its stride under new, tactically sharp management.

Probable Lineups

Fenerbahçe: Tarık; Semedo, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Brown; İsmail, Alvarez; Nene, Asensio, Kerem, En Nesyr

Stuttgart: Nubel; Hendriks, Jaquez, Chabot; Mittelstadt, Andres, Stiller, Assignon; Nartey, Tomas; El Khannouss