Successful Turkish Football Clubs In Europa League History

Turkish football teams have a long and proud history of success in Europe. They have achieved unprecedented successes in the European competitions and have created a legacy for other Turkish teams to follow. So which teams have proven to be the most successful over the years? Read on to find out more!

Betting on your favourite Europa League teams

Betting on popular football leagues around the world is a popular pastime for many football fans. Whether it’s the Europa league, La Liga, or English Premier League, there are plenty of teams and games for adult fans to place their bets on. For the quarter-finals of the 2023 Europa League in April, fans can do their research on Europa League odds on BetUK to discover the best football betting markets. They have a wide selection of markets available including both teams to score, over/under goals, and more.

Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor is a Turkish professional football club based in the city of Trabzon, in the Black Sea region of Turkey. Founded in 1967, Trabzonspor is one of the most successful clubs in Turkish football, having won seven Süper Lig titles and nine Federation Cup titles. The club has also achieved success in the European competitions, having qualified for the UEFA Champions League three times and the UEFA Europa League six times.

Trabzonspor has a long and rich history of success in both domestic and international competitions. The club has developed a large and passionate fan base both in Turkey and abroad, and is widely recognised as one of the most successful clubs in Turkish football. Trabzonspor is also known for its commitment to youth development, with the club producing a number of talented players who have gone on to represent the Turkish national team.

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce is one of the most successful Turkish football teams and has enjoyed a long and illustrious history in football. Founded in 1907, they are the oldest professional football club in Turkey and have been a regular participant in European competitions since the 1950s. They have won the Turkish Süper Lig 19 times and have qualified for the Europa League eight times. The Turkish football team has also maintained a good reputation over the years for attracting young football talent. They have also been quite relentless in their pursuits in the winter transfer market too.

In the 2011-12 season, Fenerbahce won the Turkish Cup as well as the Turkish Super Cup and were eventually crowned as the champions of the Süper Lig. This was their first title in seven years and they followed it up by reaching the semi-final of the 2012-13 Europa League. They went on to become the first Turkish team to reach a European final, when they finished runners-up in the 2013 UEFA Cup. Fenerbahce have since qualified regularly for the Europa League and are a notable presence in European football.

Sivasspor

Sivasspor is a Turkish football team based in the city of Sivas in the Central Anatolia region. The team was founded on the 4th of October 1967 and began playing competitive matches in the Turkish second division in the 1970/71 season. Since then, the team has gone on to become one of the most successful teams in the Turkish Süper Lig. In 2019, they even achieved their highest ever league finish, ending the season in fourth place. The team won their first Turkish Cup in 2022.

The team is supported by some of the most passionate fans in Turkish football and the atmosphere at the Yeni Sivas Stadium is always electric. The team plays an exciting brand of football, often playing with a high press and looking to score goals.