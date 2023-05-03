Sunderland target Francesco Farioli wants to sign this Turkish player if he is appointed manager

Francesco Farioli wants to sign Alanyaspor midfielder Tayfur Bingol if he takes over Sunderland next season according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the manager has an ‘agreement in principle’ with Sunderland to become the next manager over the summer.

The report claims that Farioli wants to bring Bingol with him who he managed during his time in charge of Alanyaspor.

The Italian manager was in charge of Alanyaspor until February 2023 and knows Bingol well as a result.

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Sunderland want Fariolo to take charge and that he is ‘top of their list’ but that he has interest from Italy, Portugal, England and Turkey.

Excl: Sunderland appreciate Francesco Farioli as new head coach for the next season, he’s on top of their list. ⚪️🔴 #SAFC Farioli, considered talented coach — he’s only 34 years old and clubs in Italy, Portugal [including Braga], England and Turkey have approached him. pic.twitter.com/0vOLdhhDpQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 24, 2023

The midfielder has one assist in 29 appearances in all competitions for Besiktas this season.

Bingol is on loan at Besiktas who have a €1.5m buy option to sign the winger on a permanent deal.

The 30-year-old does not however, want to stay on at Besiktas and will return to Alanyaspor at the end of the season.

The Turkiye international is under contract at Alanyaspor until 2025.

Fariolo will reportedly bring Bingol to any side he takes over next season.