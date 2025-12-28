Super Eagles Soar into AFCON Last 16 After Five-Goal Thriller Against Tunisia

Nigeria became the second nation to secure a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages, overcoming Tunisia 3-2 in a high-stakes encounter on Saturday. The victory ensures the Super Eagles progress from Group C with a game to spare, joining Egypt in the round of 16.

The contest was defined by a clinical first-half display from Nigeria, followed by a frantic defensive stand as the Carthage Eagles mounted a late comeback attempt.

Süper Lig Stars Lead the Charge

The Turkish-based duo of Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi provided the firepower for the three-time champions. Osimhen, continuing his blistering form for Galatasaray, broke the deadlock shortly before the interval. The strike marked his second goal of the tournament and reflected the clinical edge he has shown in Europe this season, where he currently boasts 12 goals for his club and ranks among the top scorers in the UEFA Champions League.

The lead was doubled by Beşiktaş midfielder and stand-in captain Wilfred Ndidi. Primarily recognized for his defensive shielding, Ndidi made a decisive attacking run to net his first-ever international goal. Ademola Lookman later added a third, seemingly putting the result beyond doubt.

A Tense Finale

Despite trailing 3-0, Tunisia refused to capitulate. Late goals from Montassar Talbi and Ali Abdi transformed a comfortable Nigerian lead into a nervous finish. However, the Super Eagles’ backline held firm under pressure to secure the three points.

Nigeria now sits atop Group C with a perfect six points. Tunisia remains in second with three points, while Tanzania and Uganda trail with one point each.

Group D: Mane Rescues Senegal

In Tangiers, the battle for Group D supremacy remains wide open following a 1-1 draw between Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Cedric Bakambu initially put the Leopards ahead, but former Liverpool icon Sadio Mane produced a vital equalizer to keep the Lions of Teranga at the top of the standings on goal difference. Senegal manager Pape Thiaw expressed mixed emotions after the final whistle, noting that while his side failed to “kill the game” in the first half, their resilience after falling behind was commendable.

Tournament Standings

As the group stages approach their conclusion in Morocco, the qualification picture is becoming clearer:

Group C: Nigeria (6pts) – Qualified

Group D: Senegal and DR Congo remain favorites, but Benin remains mathematically in the hunt.

Nigeria will look to maintain their 100% record in their final group fixture to ensure they enter the knockout rounds as top seeds.