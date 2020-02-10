Super Lig Leaders Sivasspor Drop Points Again, Basaksehir Remain In Title Race

Sivasspor were held to a 1-1 draw at the 4 Eylul Stadium in the Super Lig on Sunday against Basaksehir.

It was Demba Ba who opened the scoring for the visitors on 66 minutes but Mustapha Yatabare rescued a point for Sivasspor with 10 minutes left to play.

The game was played in freezing conditions at a temperature of -10 degrees centigrade but there was still a decent turnout from the home fans.

Basaksehir kept the gap with Sivasspor to just two points following the draw. The Istanbul minnows are firmly in the title race and are currently 3rd.

The draw ensured that Sivasspor remained top of the league table but marks the third successive game they have dropped points.

Trabzonspor could end up overtaking the Yigidolar should they win their game in hand against Malatyaspor.

Sivasspor would become just the sixth different side to win the league should they be crowned champions joining Besiktas, Bursaspor, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor.

Sivasspor will take on Antalyaspor in the Turkish Cup next followed by an away trip to Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor will not have played their game in hand by then giving Sivasspor the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.