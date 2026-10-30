Süper Lig Matchday 10 Previews: Derby Hangovers, Redemption Crusades, and High-Stakes Clashes

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray: Lions Seek Smooth Passage in Konya

Date: Friday, 30 October 2026 Kickoff: 17:00 GMT Venue: Konya Büyükşehir Belediye Stadium

Fresh off a monumental 2-1 derby victory over fierce rivals Fenerbahçe at RAMS Park, Galatasaray travel to Konya riding a massive wave of confidence. The Lions have asserted themselves at the summit of the Süper Lig table, but Okan Buruk will be well aware that trips to Central Anatolia are rarely a walk in the park.

Galatasaray will need to navigate potential squad rotation and disciplinary hangovers following the intense fallout from Matchday 9. However, with their attack firing on all cylinders, the visitors remain heavy favorites to dictate tempo.

Konyaspor, coming off a solid 2-0 home win over Gençlerbirliği, will aim to stay compact, absorb early pressure, and catch the league leaders on the counter. If Galatasaray maintain their clinical edge in the final third, they should secure all three points, but any lapse in focus could see Konyaspor make this a tricky evening.

Prediction: Konyaspor 1-2 Galatasaray

Erzurumspor FK vs Çorum FK: Anatolian Battle of High-Flyers

Date: Saturday, 31 October 2026 Kickoff: 10:30 GMT Venue: Kazım Karabekir Stadium

Erzurumspor return home after a emphatic 3-1 road win against Gaziantep FK on Matchday 9. The eastern side have turned Kazım Karabekir Stadium into a fortress this season, relying on high altitude and defensive discipline to stifle opposition attacks.

Çorum FK make the journey looking to steady the ship following a 2-0 defeat away at Göztepe. While Çorum have shown flashes of creative quality in transition, breaking down a organized Erzurumspor backline in tough conditions will require clinical finishing. Expect a physical, low-scoring encounter where set-pieces could prove decisive.

Prediction: Erzurumspor FK 1-0 Çorum FK

Kocaelispor vs Çaykur Rizespor: Black Sea Rivals Collide in Kocaeli

Date: Saturday, 31 October 2026 Kickoff: 13:00 GMT Venue: Yıldız Entegre Kocaeli Stadyumu

Kocaelispor head into Saturday’s fixture full of belief after pulling off a gritty 2-1 away victory against Alanyaspor on Matchday 9. Back in front of their vocal home supporters, Kocaelispor will look to bring high intensity from the opening whistle to establish early dominance.

Çaykur Rizespor travel west aiming to erase the frustration of last weekend’s dramatic 4-3 home loss to Trabzonspor. Rize demonstrated plenty of attacking potency in that thriller, but their porous defense remains a major concern. If Kocaelispor can exploit spaces in transition, they should have enough to edge a high-tempo contest.

Prediction: Kocaelispor 2-1 Çaykur Rizespor

Fenerbahçe vs Göztepe: Yellow Canaries Under Pressure to Respond

Date: Saturday, 31 October 2026 Kickoff: 16:00 GMT Venue: Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi

Fenerbahçe return to Kadıköy needing a decisive response after their painful derby defeat in Istanbul. With the title race leaving zero margin for error, Jose Mourinho’s side cannot afford to drop further ground at home.

The Yellow Canaries will be forced to reshape their backline amid disciplinary suspensions, putting their squad depth to a stern test. Nevertheless, with firepower up front and the home crowd behind them, Fenerbahçe will look to impose themselves early and put Göztepe on the back foot.

Göztepe arrive in Istanbul in high spirits after securing a comfortable 2-0 win over Çorum FK. The İzmir outfit have shown defensive resilience this season and will look to frustrate the Kadıköy crowd by keeping things tight through the opening hour. Expect Fenerbahçe to control possession and eventually break through, but Göztepe will make them work for it.

Prediction: Fenerbahçe 2-0 Göztepe

Amed SK vs Eyüpspor: High-Stakes Clash in Diyarbakır

Date: Sunday, 1 November 2026 Kickoff: 10:30 GMT Venue: Diyarbakır Stadium

Amed SK carry serious momentum into Sunday morning’s clash following a statement 2-1 away win against Samsunspor.Backed by an electric home crowd at the Diyarbakır Stadium, the hosts will look to maintain their aggressive pressing style and force early mistakes.

Eyüpspor make the long journey south seeking a major bounce-back after suffering a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Kasımpaşa. Eyüpspor have struggled for consistency on the road in recent weeks, and navigating a hostile atmosphere in Diyarbakır will test their tactical discipline. Expect a tight, intense midfield battle with Amed SK holding the slight edge.

Prediction: Amed SK 1-0 Eyüpspor

İstanbul Başakşehir vs Samsunspor: European Contenders Seek Home Comforts

Date: Sunday, 1 November 2026 Kickoff: 13:00 GMT Venue: Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium

İstanbul Başakşehir return to home turf looking to recalibrate after falling 2-0 to Beşiktaş at Tüpraş Stadium on Matchday 9. The hosts have been solid at home this season, relying on patient buildup play and structural stability to break down stubborn opponents.

Samsunspor travel to the capital in urgent need of points after a disappointing 2-1 home loss against Amed SK. The visitors have struggled defensively when under sustained pressure away from home. If Başakşehir can control the tempo in midfield, they should claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: İstanbul Başakşehir 2-0 Samsunspor

Trabzonspor vs Gaziantep FK: Black Sea Storm Aiming to Keep Rolling

Date: Sunday, 1 November 2026 Kickoff: 13:00 GMT Venue: Papara Park

Trabzonspor welcome Gaziantep FK to Papara Park looking to build on one of the most thrilling matches of the season—a dramatic 4-3 away victory over Çaykur Rizespor.

The Black Sea Storm showed incredible attacking resilience in Rize, but their defensive vulnerabilities remain a point of concern. Back in front of their passionate home support, Trabzonspor will aim to establish early control and avoid turning this into another chaotic end-to-end shootout.

Gaziantep FK travel north under pressure following a 3-1 home defeat to Erzurumspor. The visitors have struggled for defensive consistency on the road and will face an uphill battle against Trabzonspor’s dynamic front line. If the hosts find their rhythm early, it could prove a long afternoon for Gaziantep.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 3-1 Gaziantep FK

Kasımpaşa vs Beşiktaş: Black Eagles Target Stability in Istanbul Clash

Date: Sunday, 1 November 2026 Kickoff: 16:00 GMT Venue: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium

Beşiktaş make the short trip across the city to face Kasımpaşa in what promises to be an entertaining Istanbul derby on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Eagles picked up a convincing 2-0 victory against İstanbul Başakşehir last weekend, showcasing glimpses of the defensive solidity and swift transition play that fans have been demanding. Continuing that momentum is crucial if Beşiktaş want to maintain pressure on the top two.

Kasımpaşa, however, are no push-overs at home. Coming off a hard-fought 1-0 away victory at Eyüpspor, the hosts possess the attacking directness to trouble high lines. This fixture historically guarantees goals and end-to-end action; expect Beşiktaş’s individual quality in midfield to ultimately tip the balance in a close-run contest.

Prediction: Kasımpaşa 1-2 Beşiktaş

Gençlerbirliği vs Alanyaspor: Capital Side Aiming to Snap Slump

Date: Monday, 2 November 2026 Kickoff: 17:00 GMT Venue: Eryaman Stadium

Matchday 10 closes in Ankara on Monday evening as Gençlerbirliği host Alanyaspor. The capital side are desperate for a positive result after dropping a 2-0 decision away to Konyaspor on Matchday 9. Gençlerbirliği have struggled to generate consistent clear-cut chances, making home fixtures crucial for their survival hopes.

Alanyaspor travel north looking to recover from a frustrating 2-1 home defeat against Kocaelispor. Both sides have shown tactical flaws in recent weeks, setting the stage for a tense battle in midfield where mistakes could prove costly. A split of the points seems the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Gençlerbirliği 1-1 Alanyaspor