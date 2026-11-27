Matchday 13 of the 2026–27 Süper Lig arrives immediately after a memorable midweek in Europe for Turkish clubs,setting up a blockbuster round headlined by Monday night’s Istanbul derby between Beşiktaş and Galatasaray at Tüpraş Stadium.

With Galatasaray sitting top of the table on 31 points from 12 matches, Trabzonspor second on 28, and Beşiktaş third on 25, every slip carries weight across both the title picture and the European race.

Matchday 13 Schedule (27–30 November 2026)

Fixture Date Kickoff (GMT) Venue Alanyaspor vs. Konyaspor Fri, 27 Nov 2026 17:00 Bahçeşehir School Arena Çaykur Rizespor vs. Kasımpaşa Fri, 27 Nov 2026 17:00 Çaykur Didi Stadium Samsunspor vs. Gençlerbirliği Sat, 28 Nov 2026 13:00 Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium Gaziantep FK vs. Amed SK Sat, 28 Nov 2026 16:00 Gaziantep Stadium Çorum FK vs. Kocaelispor Sun, 29 Nov 2026 10:30 Çorum City Stadium Eyüpspor vs. İstanbul Başakşehir Sun, 29 Nov 2026 13:00 Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium Fenerbahçe vs. Erzurumspor FK Sun, 29 Nov 2026 16:00 Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium Göztepe vs. Trabzonspor Mon, 30 Nov 2026 16:00 Gürsel Aksel Stadium Beşiktaş vs. Galatasaray Mon, 30 Nov 2026 18:00 Tüpraş Stadium

Alanyaspor vs. Konyaspor: Relegation Pressure in Alanya

Date: Friday, 27 November 2026 | Kickoff: 17:00 GMT | Venue: Bahçeşehir School Arena

Two sides fighting near the wrong end of the standings meet in Alanya on Friday evening. Alanyaspor (14th, 12 points) have struggled for consistency with three wins from 12 games, while Konyaspor (15th, 8 points) arrive needing points urgently after a difficult start to the campaign. Home advantage and slightly sharper attacking output give Alanyaspor the edge in what could be a tense opener.

Prediction: Alanyaspor 2–1 Konyaspor

Çaykur Rizespor vs. Kasımpaşa: Mid-Table Test on the Black Sea

Date: Friday, 27 November 2026 | Kickoff: 17:00 GMT | Venue: Çaykur Didi Stadium

Çaykur Rizespor (10th, 17 points) host a Kasımpaşa side sitting fifth on 23 points with just one league defeat from 12 outings. Rizespor will look to use home backing in Rize to dictate the tempo, though Kasımpaşa’s resilience and ability to grind out results make them awkward opponents on the road.

Prediction: Çaykur Rizespor 1–1 Kasımpaşa

Samsunspor vs. Gençlerbirliği: Crucial Points at Both Ends

Date: Saturday, 28 November 2026 | Kickoff: 13:00 GMT | Venue: Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium

Samsunspor (17th, 7 points) enter Saturday afternoon under pressure to climb out of the bottom three after a tough opening 12 matches. Gençlerbirliği (12th, 14 points) have shown greater balance and will look to frustrate the hosts in transition. Expect a closely contested affair in Samsun with little separating the two sides.

Prediction: Samsunspor 1–1 Gençlerbirliği

Gaziantep FK vs. Amed SK: High-Scoring Potential in Gaziantep

Date: Saturday, 28 November 2026 | Kickoff: 16:00 GMT | Venue: Gaziantep Stadium

Amed SK (4th, 23 points) have been one of the standout stories of the first third of the season, scoring 28 goals in 12 matches to sit firmly in the European places. Gaziantep FK (16th, 8 points) face a stiff test at home to halt their slide, and Amed’s attacking fluency could prove decisive if they convert early chances.

Prediction: Gaziantep FK 1–2 Amed SK

Çorum FK vs. Kocaelispor: Balanced Clash in Çorum

Date: Sunday, 29 November 2026 | Kickoff: 10:30 GMT | Venue: Çorum City Stadium

Sunday gets underway with Çorum FK (11th, 16 points) hosting Kocaelispor (8th, 20 points). Both teams sit comfortably in the top half after 12 rounds, with Kocaelispor boasting a solid defensive record (11 goals conceded) and Çorum relying on home support. Tight margins look likely in an early Sunday kickoff.

Prediction: Çorum FK 1–1 Kocaelispor

Eyüpspor vs. İstanbul Başakşehir: Istanbul Contrast in Kasimpasa

Date: Sunday, 29 November 2026 | Kickoff: 13:00 GMT | Venue: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium

Eyüpspor (18th, 3 points) have had a gruelling campaign so far with 11 defeats in 12 matches and will be desperate for a spark against a Başakşehir side sitting seventh on 20 points. Başakşehir’s structured possession and experience give them a clear advantage on paper if they avoid complacency.

Prediction: Eyüpspor 0–2 İstanbul Başakşehir

Fenerbahçe vs. Erzurumspor FK: Yellow Canaries Chase Ground in Kadıköy

Date: Sunday, 29 November 2026 | Kickoff: 16:00 GMT | Venue: Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium

Fenerbahçe (6th, 20 points) return to Kadıköy looking to climb back into the top four despite scoring a league-high 31 goals in 12 games. Erzurumspor FK (13th, 14 points) will aim to stay organized and compact away from home, but Fenerbahçe’s attacking firepower should tell in front of their own supporters.

Prediction: Fenerbahçe 3–1 Erzurumspor FK

Göztepe vs. Trabzonspor: Tricky Test for Second-Placed Storm

Date: Monday, 30 November 2026 | Kickoff: 16:00 GMT | Venue: Gürsel Aksel Stadium

Trabzonspor (2nd, 28 points) travel to İzmir with the league’s stingiest defense (8 goals conceded in 12 matches) and strong momentum after their European exploits. Göztepe (9th, 18 points) are always competitive at Gürsel Aksel Stadium,setting up a disciplined tactical battle where Trabzonspor’s defensive organization gives them a slight edge.

Prediction: Göztepe 1–2 Trabzonspor

Beşiktaş vs. Galatasaray: Blockbuster Istanbul Derby at Tüpraş Stadium

Date: Monday, 30 November 2026 | Kickoff: 18:00 GMT | Venue: Tüpraş Stadium

The headline act of Matchday 13 sees Beşiktaş (3rd, 25 points) host Galatasaray (1st, 31 points) in Istanbul after both clubs emerged from midweek European action. Beşiktaş will lean on the Tüpraş Stadium atmosphere and their midfield quality to close the six-point gap on the leaders, while Galatasaray bring the league’s best points return (10 wins from 12) and proven derby poise. With so much at stake at the top of the table, a share of the spoils feels very plausible in a high-intensity derby.

Prediction: Beşiktaş 1–1 Galatasaray