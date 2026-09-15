Süper Lig Matchday 5 Roundup: Beşiktaş & Galatasaray Lead Title Race, While Rivals Stumble

Matchday 5 of the Trendyol Süper Lig delivered tactical battles, individual moments of magic, and unexpected shifts across the standings.

With Beşiktaş putting pressure on the summit on Friday night, Galatasaray needing a defender’s strike to hold onto top spot, and both Trabzonspor and Fenerbahçe dropping critical points away from home, the early-season title landscape has been thoroughly reshuffled.

Beşiktaş 3–0 Erzurumspor FK: Topçu, Trossard & Fakılı Direct Dolmabahçe Masterclass

Building on the momentum of their high-stakes derby victory over Fenerbahçe, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Beşiktaş side maintained their spotless domestic stride with a commanding 3–0 win at the Tüpraş Stadium.

Defender Emirhan Topçu opened the scoring in the 21st minute, heading home from an Orkun Kökçü delivery to unlock the visitors’ low block. Summer signing Leandro Trossard doubled the lead just six minutes later, finishing off an assist from Oh Hyeon-gyu to record his first goal for the Black Eagles.

Substitute İlhan Fakılı capped off the dominant display in the 81st minute, sweeping home Beşiktaş’s third to seal all three points and keep van Bronckhorst’s side neck-and-neck at the top of the table.

Galatasaray 1–0 Kocaelispor: Bardakcı Screamer Preserves Perfect Run

Galatasaray reclaimed top spot on goal difference on Sunday night, battling to a tight 1–0 home win over a remarkably disciplined Kocaelispor side at RAMS Park.

With Victor Osimhen sidelined through injury, Okan Buruk’s attack lacked its typical frontline bite. The Lions had an early Deniz Gül effort chalked off following a VAR review for a foul on goalkeeper Serhat Öztaşdelen, while Kocaelispor threatened on the counter throughout a tense first half.

With frustration growing in the stands, defender Abdülkerim Bardakcı stepped up in the 71st minute to deliver a moment of genius. Collecting possession nearly 30 meters out, the center-back unleashed a blistering left-footed rocket into the top corner—his first career goal from outside the penalty area. The single strike proved enough to keep the Lions flawless at 13 points heading into their European group stage commitments.

Konyaspor 1–0 Trabzonspor: Early Tóth Strike Sinks Bordo-Mavililer

Trabzonspor suffered a disappointing setback on Saturday evening, dropping out of the top three following a 1–0 defeat to Konyaspor at the Konya Büyükşehir Stadium.

Hungarian midfielder Rajmund Tóth caught the Black Sea Storm sleeping in the 2nd minute, sweeping home what proved to be the match-winner. Despite controlling over 70% of possession with Mohamed Salah, Paul Onuachu, and Ernest Muçi leading the attack, Trabzonspor struggled to break down Konyaspor’s resolute low block, leaving them stranded on 7 points in 9th place.

Gaziantep FK 0–0 Fenerbahçe: Kartal U-Turn Ends in Frustration

Fenerbahçe’s turbulent week took another disappointing turn on Monday night as the Yellow Canaries were held to a goalless 0–0 draw by Gaziantep FK at the Gaziantep Stadium.

Following a chaotic 24 hours that saw manager Ismail Kartal submit his resignation after Thursday’s European tie before being convinced to stay by president Aziz Yıldırım, the veteran coach was back on the touchline. However, despite controlling nearly 70% of the ball, Fenerbahçe lacked clinical efficiency in the final third.

Bad luck played a massive role as Kerem Aktürkoğlu saw his 54th-minute effort crash off the post, before Mason Greenwood’s curling 88th-minute free-kick hit the crossbar. The draw leaves Fenerbahçe lingering in 11th place on 7 points—six points behind joint-leaders Galatasaray and Beşiktaş.

Süper Lig Matchday 5 Results Roundup