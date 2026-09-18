Süper Lig Matchday 6 Previews: Title Defenses, Pressure Points, and Derby Stakes:

Kasımpaşa vs Konyaspor
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Kickoff: Friday, September 18 – 18:00 BST
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Venue: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium, Istanbul
Kasımpaşa open Matchday 6 seeking to build on their hard-fought 2–1 away victory over Gençlerbirliği. The Istanbul side has shown resilience in transition, but they face a stern test in Konyaspor, who arrive buoyed by a tactical 1–0 triumph over Trabzonspor. Central midfield dominance will dictate whether Kasımpaşa can unlock a disciplined Konyaspor defensive block.
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Prediction: Kasımpaşa 1–1 Konyaspor
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Verdict: Konyaspor’s compact shape will frustrate the hosts, leading to a low-scoring stalemate in Istanbul.
Çorum FK vs Alanyaspor
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Kickoff: Saturday, September 19 – 15:00 BST
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Venue: Çorum City Stadium, Çorum
Promoted surprise package Çorum FK continue their remarkable form following an eye-opening 5–1 dismantling of Samsunspor. With dynamic wide play pulling opposition lines apart, Çorum present a formidable hurdle for Alanyaspor. The visitors must quickly regroup after a chaotic 2–2 draw with Göztepe to avoid being overrun in Anatolia.
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Prediction: Çorum FK 2–1 Alanyaspor
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Verdict: Çorum’s high-tempo attacking momentum at home will narrowly push them past Alanyaspor.
Kocaelispor vs Gaziantep FK
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Kickoff: Saturday, September 19 – 15:00 BST
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Venue: Yıldız Entegre Kocaeli Stadium, Kocaeli
Kocaelispor return to home turf looking to bounce back from a narrow 1–0 defeat against league leaders Galatasaray at RAMS Park. Visiting Gaziantep FK arrive with confidence after holding José Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe to a goalless draw. Expect a physical battle in the engine room, where set-piece execution could prove decisive.
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Prediction: Kocaelispor 1–0 Gaziantep FK
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Verdict: Kocaelispor grind out a tight home victory, exploiting a set-piece transition late in the match.
Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray
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Kickoff: Saturday, September 19 – 18:00 BST
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Venue: Şenol Güneş Sports Complex, Trabzon
The undisputed blockbuster of Matchday 6 sees Trabzonspor host reigning champions Galatasaray in a high-voltage Black Sea clash. Fatih Tekke’s side need an immediate response after dropping points to Konyaspor. Meanwhile, Okan Buruk’s Galatasaray arrive seeking to maintain their unblemished domestic run, though fatigue from continental duties could test the Lions’ depth in a hostile away environment.
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Prediction: Trabzonspor 1–2 Galatasaray
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Verdict: Galatasaray’s attacking depth and individual quality in transition will ultimately make the difference at Papara Park.
İstanbul Başakşehir vs Gençlerbirliği
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Kickoff: Saturday, September 19 – 18:00 BST
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Venue: Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium, Istanbul
Both sides head into Saturday evening desperate for stabilization. İstanbul Başakşehir suffered a staggering 5–0 home defeat to Amed SK last weekend, leaving Çağdaş Atan under immense pressure to fix glaring defensive organization flaws. Gençlerbirliği, also reeling from back-to-back losses, will look to exploit any lingering tension in the home side’s ranks.
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Prediction: İstanbul Başakşehir 2–0 Gençlerbirliği
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Verdict: Başakşehir reset defensively and bounce back with a comfortable home win to stop their slump.
Erzurumspor FK vs Samsunspor
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Kickoff: Sunday, September 20 – 15:00 BST
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Venue: Kazım Karabekir Stadium, Erzurum
Erzurumspor host Samsunspor in a crucial mid-table fixture. The hosts aim to recalibrate after falling 3–0 to Beşiktaş at Dolmabahçe. Samsunspor face equal urgency to shore up their backline after conceding five goals on home soil last round, setting up a high-stakes tactical chess match at high altitude.
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Prediction: Erzurumspor FK 1–0 Samsunspor
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Verdict: Home advantage and high altitude allow Erzurumspor to secure a narrow clean-sheet win.
Fenerbahçe SK vs Eyüpspor
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Kickoff: Sunday, September 20 – 15:00 BST
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Venue: Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Istanbul
Fenerbahçe return to Kadıköy under mounting scrutiny following a frustrating 0–0 draw away at Gaziantep. José Mourinho’s side cannot afford to slip further behind in the title race and will look to dominate from the opening whistle. Eyüpspor, who suffered a 2–0 loss to Çaykur Rizespor last weekend, face a daunting task containing Fenerbahçe’s attacking transitions.
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Prediction: Fenerbahçe SK 3–0 Eyüpspor
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Verdict: Mourinho’s men make a definitive statement at Kadıköy with a dominant attacking output.
Amed SK vs Beşiktaş JK
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Kickoff: Sunday, September 20 – 18:00 BST
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Venue: Seyrantepe Sports Complex, Diyarbakır
Beşiktaş take their blistering form on the road after clinical back-to-back victories over Erzurumspor domestically and Olympique de Marseille in Europe. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side face a fiery test against an Amed SK side brimming with momentum following their 5–0 thrashing of Başakşehir. Containing Amed’s explosive frontline in transition will be vital for the Black Eagles.
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Prediction: Amed SK 1–2 Beşiktaş JK
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Verdict: Beşiktaş’s superior technical quality in central midfield carries them through an intense away environment.
Göztepe SK vs Çaykur Rizespor
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Kickoff: Sunday, September 20 – 18:00 BST
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Venue: Gürsel Aksel Stadium, İzmir
Matchday 6 concludes in İzmir as Göztepe host Çaykur Rizespor. Stanimir Stoilov’s Göztepe seek to capitalize on home advantage following an entertaining 2–2 draw with Alanyaspor. Visiting Rizespor arrive confident after securing back-to-back clean sheets and victories, promising an intense tactical clash out wide.
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Prediction: Göztepe SK 1–1 Çaykur Rizespor
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Verdict: Two defensively structured teams trade blows to split the points in İzmir.