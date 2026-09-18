Süper Lig Matchday 6 Previews: Title Defenses, Pressure Points, and Derby Stakes:

Kasımpaşa vs Konyaspor

Kickoff: Friday, September 18 – 18:00 BST

Venue: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium, Istanbul

Kasımpaşa open Matchday 6 seeking to build on their hard-fought 2–1 away victory over Gençlerbirliği. The Istanbul side has shown resilience in transition, but they face a stern test in Konyaspor, who arrive buoyed by a tactical 1–0 triumph over Trabzonspor. Central midfield dominance will dictate whether Kasımpaşa can unlock a disciplined Konyaspor defensive block.

Prediction: Kasımpaşa 1–1 Konyaspor

Verdict: Konyaspor’s compact shape will frustrate the hosts, leading to a low-scoring stalemate in Istanbul.

Çorum FK vs Alanyaspor

Kickoff: Saturday, September 19 – 15:00 BST

Venue: Çorum City Stadium, Çorum

Promoted surprise package Çorum FK continue their remarkable form following an eye-opening 5–1 dismantling of Samsunspor. With dynamic wide play pulling opposition lines apart, Çorum present a formidable hurdle for Alanyaspor. The visitors must quickly regroup after a chaotic 2–2 draw with Göztepe to avoid being overrun in Anatolia.

Prediction: Çorum FK 2–1 Alanyaspor

Verdict: Çorum’s high-tempo attacking momentum at home will narrowly push them past Alanyaspor.

Kocaelispor vs Gaziantep FK

Kickoff: Saturday, September 19 – 15:00 BST

Venue: Yıldız Entegre Kocaeli Stadium, Kocaeli

Kocaelispor return to home turf looking to bounce back from a narrow 1–0 defeat against league leaders Galatasaray at RAMS Park. Visiting Gaziantep FK arrive with confidence after holding José Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe to a goalless draw. Expect a physical battle in the engine room, where set-piece execution could prove decisive.

Prediction: Kocaelispor 1–0 Gaziantep FK

Verdict: Kocaelispor grind out a tight home victory, exploiting a set-piece transition late in the match.

Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray

Kickoff: Saturday, September 19 – 18:00 BST

Venue: Şenol Güneş Sports Complex, Trabzon

The undisputed blockbuster of Matchday 6 sees Trabzonspor host reigning champions Galatasaray in a high-voltage Black Sea clash. Fatih Tekke’s side need an immediate response after dropping points to Konyaspor. Meanwhile, Okan Buruk’s Galatasaray arrive seeking to maintain their unblemished domestic run, though fatigue from continental duties could test the Lions’ depth in a hostile away environment.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 1–2 Galatasaray

Verdict: Galatasaray’s attacking depth and individual quality in transition will ultimately make the difference at Papara Park.

İstanbul Başakşehir vs Gençlerbirliği

Kickoff: Saturday, September 19 – 18:00 BST

Venue: Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium, Istanbul

Both sides head into Saturday evening desperate for stabilization. İstanbul Başakşehir suffered a staggering 5–0 home defeat to Amed SK last weekend, leaving Çağdaş Atan under immense pressure to fix glaring defensive organization flaws. Gençlerbirliği, also reeling from back-to-back losses, will look to exploit any lingering tension in the home side’s ranks.

Prediction: İstanbul Başakşehir 2–0 Gençlerbirliği

Verdict: Başakşehir reset defensively and bounce back with a comfortable home win to stop their slump.

Erzurumspor FK vs Samsunspor

Kickoff: Sunday, September 20 – 15:00 BST

Venue: Kazım Karabekir Stadium, Erzurum

Erzurumspor host Samsunspor in a crucial mid-table fixture. The hosts aim to recalibrate after falling 3–0 to Beşiktaş at Dolmabahçe. Samsunspor face equal urgency to shore up their backline after conceding five goals on home soil last round, setting up a high-stakes tactical chess match at high altitude.

Prediction: Erzurumspor FK 1–0 Samsunspor

Verdict: Home advantage and high altitude allow Erzurumspor to secure a narrow clean-sheet win.

Fenerbahçe SK vs Eyüpspor

Kickoff: Sunday, September 20 – 15:00 BST

Venue: Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Istanbul

Fenerbahçe return to Kadıköy under mounting scrutiny following a frustrating 0–0 draw away at Gaziantep. José Mourinho’s side cannot afford to slip further behind in the title race and will look to dominate from the opening whistle. Eyüpspor, who suffered a 2–0 loss to Çaykur Rizespor last weekend, face a daunting task containing Fenerbahçe’s attacking transitions.

Prediction: Fenerbahçe SK 3–0 Eyüpspor

Verdict: Mourinho’s men make a definitive statement at Kadıköy with a dominant attacking output.

Amed SK vs Beşiktaş JK

Kickoff: Sunday, September 20 – 18:00 BST

Venue: Seyrantepe Sports Complex, Diyarbakır

Beşiktaş take their blistering form on the road after clinical back-to-back victories over Erzurumspor domestically and Olympique de Marseille in Europe. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side face a fiery test against an Amed SK side brimming with momentum following their 5–0 thrashing of Başakşehir. Containing Amed’s explosive frontline in transition will be vital for the Black Eagles.

Prediction: Amed SK 1–2 Beşiktaş JK

Verdict: Beşiktaş’s superior technical quality in central midfield carries them through an intense away environment.

Göztepe SK vs Çaykur Rizespor

Kickoff: Sunday, September 20 – 18:00 BST

Venue: Gürsel Aksel Stadium, İzmir

Matchday 6 concludes in İzmir as Göztepe host Çaykur Rizespor. Stanimir Stoilov’s Göztepe seek to capitalize on home advantage following an entertaining 2–2 draw with Alanyaspor. Visiting Rizespor arrive confident after securing back-to-back clean sheets and victories, promising an intense tactical clash out wide.