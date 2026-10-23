Super Lig Matchday 9 Previews: Derby Showdowns, European Rebounds, and High-Stakes Battles

The Trendyol Süper Lig returns this weekend with a full nine-fixture Matchday 9 slate running through Monday night.

Highlighting the round is the iconic Kıtalararası Derbi as Galatasaray host Fenerbahçe at RAMS Park, while Beşiktaş look to translate their midweek European resilience into domestic points against İstanbul Başakşehir.

1. Alanyaspor vs. Kocaelispor

Kickoff: Friday, 23 October – 18:00 BST (20:00 local time)

Venue: Bahçeşehir School Arena, Alanya

The Story:

Alanyaspor open Matchday 9 on the Mediterranean coast searching for structural stability following a tough 3-0 defeat away to Fenerbahçe in Matchweek 8. Kocaelispor travel south eager to bounce back themselves after dropping a tight 2-1 decision at home against Göztepe last weekend.

Key Players & Tactical Focus:

Alanyaspor will look to dictate tempo through central possession and exploit wide transition channels. Kocaelispor rely heavily on direct set-piece execution and rapid counter-attacks to unlock low defensive blocks.

Probable Lineups:

Alanyaspor (4-2-3-1): Taşkıran; Hadergjonaj, Lima, Aliti, Balkovec; Richard, Makouta; Cordova, Janvier, Eduardo; Ui-jo

Kocaelispor (4-1-4-1): Gül; Oğuz, Radaković, Appindangoyé, Hafez; Pedrinho; Candeias, Vuković, Ciğerci, Mendes; Markao

Verdict:

Alanyaspor’s home organization should give them a slight edge to secure a narrow victory in a tightly contested round opener.

2. Eyüpspor vs. Kasımpaşa

Kickoff: Saturday, 24 October – 11:30 BST (13:30 local time)

Venue: Necmi Kadıoğlu Sports Complex, Istanbul

The Story:

Eyüpspor host an intriguing Istanbul derby desperate to restore defensive order following consecutive defeats to Göztepe and Erzurumspor. Kasımpaşa enter the capital fixture buoyed by an emphatic 4-1 home victory over Samsunspor in Matchweek 8.

Key Players & Tactical Focus:

Kasımpaşa’s dynamic wide transitions proved devastating last weekend. Eyüpspor must shore up their central defensive line and limit second-ball turnovers to prevent the visitors from dictating the tempo.

Probable Lineups:

Eyüpspor (4-1-4-1): Özer; Bingöl, Yılmaz, Claro, Meraş; Midtsjø; Akbaba, Saiz, Yalçın, Ampem; Thiam

Kasi̇mpaşa (4-2-3-1): Gianniotis; Winck, Opoku, Yasin, Rodrigues; Sadiku, Gül; Fall, Kara, Ben Ouanes; Da Costa

Verdict:

A high-tempo derby with plenty of chances; expect a score draw as both sides trade transition blows.

3. Gaziantep FK vs. Erzurumspor FK

Kickoff: Saturday, 24 October – 14:00 BST (16:00 local time)

Venue: Gaziantep Stadium, Gaziantep

The Story:

Gaziantep FK return home under pressure after suffering a 2-1 loss against İstanbul Başakşehir in Matchweek 8. Erzurumspor travel south full of confidence after securing a clean-sheet 2-0 win over Eyüpspor.

Key Players & Tactical Focus:

Gaziantep require greater efficiency in the final third to break down Erzurumspor’s disciplined five-man defensive block. The visitors will rely on physical aerial duels and disciplined central compactness.

Probable Lineups:

Gaziantep FK (4-2-3-1): Dioudis; M’Bakata, Ersoy, Saborit, Taşdemir; Jevtović, Kozłowski; Sorescu, Maxim, Lungoyi; Kodro

Erzurumspor (5-3-2): Bakırbaş; Artarslan, Yumlu, Mustafa, Olanare, Celustka; Özhan, Shala, Estrela; Eren, Rosheuvel

Verdict:

Fine margins will decide this physical encounter, with Gaziantep slightly favored to edge a 1-0 result.

4. Samsunspor vs. Amed SK

Kickoff: Saturday, 24 October – 17:00 BST (19:00 local time)

Venue: Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium, Samsun

The Story:

Samsunspor look to put a heavy 4-1 loss against Kasımpaşa behind them as they welcome Amed SK to the Black Sea. Amed SK travel north riding high after securing a disciplined 1-0 victory over Konyaspor in Matchweek 8.

Key Players & Tactical Focus:

Samsunspor’s intense home pressing framework will test Amed SK’s buildup play from the back. Control of the central midfield pivot will prove critical in slowing down Amed’s direct wingers.

Probable Lineups:

Samsunspor (4-2-3-1): Kocuk; Yavru, Satka, van Drongelen, Bola; Bennasser, Ntcham; Muja, Holse, Schindler; Dimata

Amed SK (4-3-3): Akkan; Yeşilyurt, Uçar, Mance, Subaşı; Lourenço, Cassubá, Traoré; Çekdar, Assombalonga, Gradel

Verdict:

Samsunspor’s vocal home crowd should propel them to a hard-fought rebound win.

5. Konyaspor vs. Gençlerbirliği

Kickoff: Sunday, 25 October – 13:00 BST (16:00 local time)

Venue: Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium, Konya

The Story:

Konyaspor host capital outfit Gençlerbirliği aiming to correct course following a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Amed SK. Gençlerbirliği visit Konya after putting up a spirited fight in a tight 1-0 home loss against league leaders Galatasaray.

Key Players & Tactical Focus:

Konyaspor’s primary focus is breaking down deep defensive lines through set-piece execution and patient ball movement. Gençlerbirliği will structure a compact mid-block and target transition space behind Konyaspor’s full-backs.

Probable Lineups:

Konyaspor (4-2-3-1): Słowik; Boranijašević, Bazoer, Demirbağ, Guilherme; Jevtović, Boateng; Ndao, Pedrinho, Yusuf; Umut

Gençlerbirliği (4-1-4-1): Çeper; Çalık, Zuzek, Radaković, Matej; Akabueze; Candeias, Buatu, Ethemi, Yatabare; Kayode

Verdict:

A tight tactical chess match that points toward a low-scoring 1-1 draw.

6. Göztepe vs. Çorum FK

Kickoff: Sunday, 25 October – 16:00 BST (19:00 local time)

Venue: Gürsel Aksel Stadium, Izmir

The Story:

Göztepe return to Izmir full of momentum following consecutive league wins over Eyüpspor (4-0) and Kocaelispor (2-1). Çorum FK arrive equally confident after earning a impressive 2-1 home victory over Çaykur Rizespor in Matchweek 8.

Key Players & Tactical Focus:

Göztepe’s intense pressing and high-energy wing-back overlays make them formidable at Gürsel Aksel Stadium. Çorum FK must remain organized in early phases to withstand the intense opening atmosphere.

Probable Lineups:

Göztepe (3-5-2): Liş; Heliton, Bokele, Altıkardeş; Sangaré, Dennis, Solet, Matsuki, Silva; Rômulo, Juan

Çorum FK (4-2-3-1): Akın; Birinci, Ologo, Toure, Ergun; Karadağ, Nalepa; Geraldo, Kaya, Yazıcı; Verheydt

Verdict:

Göztepe’s home atmosphere and attacking form make them clear favorites to collect all three points.

7. Çaykur Rizespor vs. Trabzonspor

Kickoff: Monday, 26 October – 16:00 BST (19:00 local time)

Venue: Çaykur Didi Stadium, Rize

The Story:

Çaykur Rizespor host Black Sea rivals Trabzonspor looking to recover from back-to-back defeats against Fenerbahçe and Çorum FK. Trabzonspor head to Rize brimming with confidence following a 2-0 win over Beşiktaş and a midweek European victory over Hearts at Papara Park.

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Key Players & Tactical Focus:

In-form winger Mohamed Salah and striker Franculino Dju lead Trabzonspor’s dangerous transition attack. Rizespor will structure a deep block to restrict central space, forcing Trabzonspor to play through wide areas.

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Probable Lineups:

Çaykur Rizespor (4-2-3-1): Çetin; Sahin, Mocsi, Alikulov, Hojer; Papanikolaou, Hadziahmetovic; Akintola, Varesanovic, Zeqiri; Sowe

Trabzonspor (4-2-3-1): Onana; Pina, Nwaiwu, Savić, Cabral; Tufan, Fabinho; Salah, Bouchouari, Šimšir; Dju

Verdict:

Trabzonspor’s vertical quality and current winning momentum give them the edge in a heated Black Sea derby.

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8. Beşiktaş vs. İstanbul Başakşehir

Kickoff: Monday, 26 October – 16:00 BST (19:00 local time)

Venue: TÜPRAŞ Stadium, Istanbul

The Story:

Beşiktaş return to Dolmabahçe determined to snap a domestic dip following a 2-0 defeat to Trabzonspor in Matchweek 8. Vincenzo Italiano’s side showed great character in a midweek 2-2 Europa League draw against Crystal Palace, while Başakşehir enter riding high after a 2-1 win over Gaziantep.

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Key Players & Tactical Focus:

With Fabio Miretti and Orkun Kökçü sidelined through injury, Salih Özcan and Wilfred Ndidi must command central midfield. Dušan Vlahović and Leandro Trossard will spearhead the frontline against Başakşehir’s organized defense.

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Probable Lineups:

Beşiktaş (4-2-3-1): Nübel; Svensson, Agbadou, Topçu, Yılmaz; Özcan, Ndidi; Fakılı, Olaitan, Trossard; Vlahović

İstanbul Başakşehir (4-1-4-1): Şengezer; Duarte, Ba, Opoku, Lima; Ergün; Deniz, Kemen, Figueiredo, Davidson; Piatek

Verdict:

Beşiktaş simply cannot afford to slip further behind in the title race and should claim a crucial 2-1 home victory.

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9. Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahçe

Kickoff: Monday, 26 October – 18:30 BST (21:30 local time)

Venue: Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex RAMS Park, Istanbul

The Story:

The crown jewel of Turkish football takes center stage at RAMS Park as Galatasaray host bitter rivals Fenerbahçe in a massive top-of-the-table derby. Galatasaray enter fresh off a statement 4-2 Champions League victory away to Lille, while José Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe arrive eager to build on their 3-0 win over Alanyaspor.

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Key Players & Tactical Focus:

Victor Osimhen leads the line for Cimbom after scoring in France, supported by Gabriel Sara and Barış Alper Yılmaz. Mourinho will focus on compact central midfield containment and fast vertical transitions to exploit Galatasaray’s high defensive line.

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Probable Lineups:

Galatasaray (4-2-3-1): Muslera; Ayhan, Sánchez, Bardakcı, Jakobs; Torreira, Sara; Yılmaz, Mertens, Akgün; Osimhen

Fenerbahçe (4-2-3-1): Livaković; Müldür, Becão, Djiku, Oosterwolde; Amrabat, Fred; Tadić, Szymanski, Saint-Maximin; En-Nesyri

Verdict:

An explosive, high-stakes derby where fine margins and atmospheric pressure will decide the outcome; expect a thrilling 2-2 draw at RAMS Park.