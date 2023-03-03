Super Lig Previews 23: Can Fenerbahce close gap with Galatasaray to 3 points?

The Super Lig is getting back on its feet after the devastating earthquake which rocked Turkey and Syria resulted in the league being suspended.

WEEK 20 PREDICTIONS: 7 WINS 1 LOSS

WEEK 21 PREDICTIONS: 5 WINS 3 LOSS

WEEK 22 PREDICTIONS: 5 WINS 1 LOSS

Alanyaspor vs Basaksehir

The week kicks off with Basaksehir taking on Alanyaspor away.

The Istanbul minnows are going to have to win to keep any hopes of remaining in the title race alive.

The race for a runners-up spot which would secure Champions League football.

Alanyaspor are on a three game losing streak and Basaksehir are in do or die territory.

Prediction: Basaksehir win

Fatih Karagumruk vs Sivasspor

Saturday kicks off with Andrea Pirlo’s Karagumruk taking on Sivasspor in Istanbul.

Karagumruk are unbeaten in their last six games – winning twice.

Sivasspor meanwhile, won their last two games and maanged to escape from the relegation zone. Still I don’t see Karagumruk losing.

Prediction: Karagumruk Draw No Bet

Trabzonspor vs Umraniyespor

Umraniyespor look down and out, they are drifting further and further away at the bottom of the table.

Trabzonspor need to win to even any hopes of a runners-up spot alive, the title race isn’t really an option anymore.

Prediction: Trabzonspor Win

Kayserispor vs Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce look well rested following the break and took no mercy last week putting four past Konyaspor. The Yellow Canaries cannot afford anymore slip ups. They are six points behind leaders Galatasaray who are in red hot form.

Kayserispor have won their last three games and could be tricky opposition on Saturday and there isn’t much value in backing Fenerbahce to win.

Instead I am going to go for goals. There have been over 2.5 goals scored in nine of Kayserispor’s 11 last league games and in seven of Fenerbahce’s last eight Super Lig games.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Besiktas vs Ankaragucu

Besiktas drifted further away from a runners-up finish last week after being held to a goalless draw against Antalyaspor.

It was an emotional game with Besiktas fans throwing thousands of toys and blankets onto the pitch to be collected and sent to the kids that lost everything in the recent earthquake.

The occasion got the better of the players who did not perform. I expect the Black Eagles to respond this weekend against an out of form Ankaragucu.

Prediction: Besiktas Win

Kasimpasa vs Antalyaspor

Prediction: Antalyaspor Draw No Bet