Super Lig Previews 22: Trabzonspor try to stop Galatasaray 11 game win streak

The 22nd round of Super Lig games sees Galatasaray go for their 12th win in a row in the league and their 15th in all competitions.
WEEK 20 PREDICTIONS: 7 WINS 1 LOSS
WEEK 21 PREDICTIONS: 5 WINS 3 LOSS
Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor
The Lions have already broke their win record winning 14 games in all competitions but they face a tough test on Sunday against Trabzonspor.
The reigning champions have won three of their last four games but are a whopping 11 points behind the league leaders.
Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has a full strength side to pick from.
Trabzosnpor meanwhile have a few missing players including Marek Hamsik but at this stage it won’t really make much difference.
The only team that can stop Galatasaray right now is themselves and as long as they keep playing as they are you can’t fade them.
Prediction: Galatasaray Win
Istanbulspor vs Alanyaspor
Istanbul got a rare win last week, they’ll need a few more to escape the relegation zone. Alanyaspor meanwhile have been in dismal form.
Prediction: Istanbulspor Win
Hatayspor vs Kasimpasa
Prediction: Hatayspor Draw No Bet
Umraniyespor vs Adana Demirspor
Adana Demirspor got a huge result against Fenerbahce last week keeping themselves in the running for a top four spot.
I don’t see last placed Umraniyespor getting in the way of this strong Adana side.
Prediction: Adana Demirspor Win
Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor
Konyaspor have been absolutely awful losing their last four games. Fenerbahce meanwhile, will be desperate to get back to winning ways after dropping points on Thrusday.
The Yellow Canaries simply cannot afford to lose more points if they hope to stay in the title race.
Prediction: Fenerbahce Win
Giresunspor vs Kayserispor
Kayserispor have won their last two games, Giresunspor have lost their last two games.
Kayserispor are close to securing league safety and I think they are the side to back on Monday.
Prediction: Kayserispor Win