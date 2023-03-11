Super Lig Previews 23: Can Galatasaray make is 14 wins in a row?

The 23rd round of Super Lig games sees Galatasaray return to action for the first time since the league was postponed following the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last month.

The Super Lig leaders are six points clear of second placed Fenerbahce after winning their last 13 games in a row.

Antalyaspor vs Kayserispor First up on Saturday Antalyaspor take on Kayserispor who have been in great form recently.

They did lose last week but it was a tightly contested affair against title challengers Fenerbahce and they did play well.

The same cannot be said for Antalyaspor.

Prediction: Kayserispor Draw No Bet

Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa

Galatasaray have won an incredible 13 games in a row in the league. They are well rested after having not played in over a month and have only gotten stronger with the addition of Nicolo Zaniolo who could make his debut today.

I really don’t see this poor Kasimpasa side putting a stop to the Lions mighty run.

Prediction: Galatasaray Win

Ankaragucu vs Alanyaspor

I expect Ankaragucu to give this everything they have got. They have been terrible but the relegation zone is full of unpredictable results.

Prediction: Ankaragucu Draw No Bet

Trabzonspor vs Adana Demirspor

Reigning Super Lig champions Trabzonspor have falled to pieces losing their last two games, dropping out of the title race and now even a top four place is in danger.

Manager Abdullah Avci was sacked and there is turmoil at board level.

Adana Demirposr meanwhile, continue to be the surprise package this season.

Prediction: Adana Demirspor Draw no Bet

Basaksehir vs Besiktas

This is a huge game to stay in the race for a runners-up finish.

Both sides are pretty much out of the title race and even a second placed finish will be a challenge.

Besiktas are eight points behind second placed Fenerbahce while Basaksehir are 11 points behind.

The Black Eagles are the side in the better form and they are a stronger side in my opinion.

Prediction: Besiktas Draw No Bet