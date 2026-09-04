Süper Lig Previews: Matchday 4 – Istanbul Derby Headlines High-Stakes Weekend Action

With the transfer window reaching a dramatic conclusion and European group stages fast approaching, Matchday 4 of the Trendyol Süper Lig delivers a packed slate of fixtures. The headline event sees Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe host Beşiktaş in a massive Istanbul derby, while Galatasaray face a tricky test away to Başakşehir and Trabzonspor look to bounce back under intense pressure.

Here is your complete preview and predictions guide for Matchday 4.

İstanbul Başakşehir vs Galatasaray

Kickoff: Friday, September 4, 18:00 BST / 20:00 Local

Venue: Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium, Istanbul

Galatasaray enter Matchday 4 sitting top of the Süper Lig table after grinding out a 3–2 victory over Göztepe last weekend. Victor Osimhen opened his account for the season with a second-half penalty, and the Lions have further bolstered their squad with the marquee signing of Rafael Leão from AC Milan and loan arrival El Chadaille Bitshiabu.

Başakşehir remain difficult to break down at home under Çağdaş Atan, drawing 1–1 with Kasımpaşa last time out. Eldor Shomurodov continues to look sharp up front, but stopping Galatasaray’s revamped frontline—featuring Osimhen, Leão, and Gabriel Sara—will be a monumental task.

Form Guide: Başakşehir (D-W-D) | Galatasaray (W-W-W)

Team News: Galatasaray are expected to hand debut minutes to Rafael Leão off the bench, while Davinson Sánchez anchors the backline. Başakşehir report no major fresh injury concerns.

Tip: Galatasaray to win and Over 2.5 Goals.

Prediction: İstanbul Başakşehir 1–3 Galatasaray

Fenerbahçe vs Beşiktaş

Kickoff: Saturday, September 5, 18:00 BST / 20:00 Local

Venue: Chobani Stadyumu FB Şükrü Saracoğlu, Istanbul

The marquee fixture of Matchday 4 sees two undefeated title contenders collide in the Asian side of Istanbul. Fenerbahçe enter the derby on a high after securing UEFA Champions League group stage qualification against Lyon, though key duo Mattéo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood await potential UEFA disciplinary rulings following post-match incidents in France. Domestically, Vedat Muriqi and Oğuz Aydın scored in a comfortable 2–0 win over Samsunspor last week.

Beşiktaş, meanwhile, put on a masterclass in Matchday 3, crushing Çorum FK 6–1 at Tüpraş Stadium. New signing Dušan Vlahović has hit the ground running with 3 goals in 3 games, while central midfielder Fabio Miretti controls the tempo. However, the Black Eagles missed out on finalizing a late deal for Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin after negotiations collapsed.

Form Guide: Fenerbahçe (L-W-W) | Beşiktaş (L-W-W)

Team News: Fenerbahçe striker Romelu Lukaku is pushing for his first league start over Vedat Muriqi. Beşiktaş have a fully fit squad, with Vlahović leading the line.

Tip: Both Teams to Score (BTTS) & Draw.

Prediction: Fenerbahçe 2–2 Beşiktaş

Erzurumspor vs Konyaspor

Kickoff: Saturday, September 5, 15:00 BST / 17:00 Local

Venue: Kazım Karabekir Stadium, Erzurum

Erzurumspor earned a solid 1–1 draw away to Gençlerbirliği last week to pick up their first point of the campaign. Returning home to altitude, they host a Konyaspor side that suffered back-to-back defeats against Fenerbahçe (4–2) and Kocaelispor (2–1). Both teams struggle defensively, making goals a likely outcome in eastern Anatolia.

Form Guide: Erzurumspor (L-L-D) | Konyaspor (W-L-L)

Tip: Under 2.5 Goals.

Prediction: Erzurumspor 1–0 Konyaspor

Kasımpaşa vs Amed SK

Kickoff: Sunday, September 6, 15:00 BST / 17:00 Local

Venue: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium, Istanbul

Amed SK delivered the shock of Matchday 3 by defeating Trabzonspor 2–1 in Diyarbakir, thanks to a 90th-minute winner from substitute Gift Orban. Dia Saba and Yira Sor provide genuine transition threat. Kasımpaşa have been stubborn, recording a 1–0 win over Çorum and a 1–1 draw at Başakşehir.

Form Guide: Kasımpaşa (D-W-D) | Amed SK (L-L-W)

Tip: Amed SK Double Chance (Draw or Win).

Prediction: Kasımpaşa 1–1 Amed SK

Trabzonspor vs Gençlerbirliği

Kickoff: Sunday, September 6, 18:00 BST / 20:00 Local

Venue: Şenol Güneş Sports Complex, Trabzon

Tensions are high in Trabzon following the resignation of manager Fatih Tekke after their 2–1 loss to Amed SK. Despite marquee signing Mohamed Salah opening the scoring (his 3rd goal in 3 games), the Black Sea Storm look disjointed defensively. Pundits have urged the board to consult Salah regarding the club’s next managerial appointment.

They face a surprise Gençlerbirliği side that sits second in the table on 7 points, having already shocked Fenerbahçe on opening weekend. Trabzonspor cannot afford another slip-up at home.

Form Guide: Trabzonspor (L-W-L) | Gençlerbirliği (W-W-D)

Team News: Mohamed Salah and Paul Onuachu start in attack, while Stefan Savić leads the defense.

Tip: Trabzonspor Moneyline & Mohamed Salah to Score Anytime.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 2–1 Gençlerbirliği

Kocaelispor vs Samsunspor

Kickoff: Sunday, September 6, 18:00 BST / 20:00 Local

Venue: Yildiz Entegre Kocaeli Stadyumu, İzmit

Promoted Kocaelispor have taken the Süper Lig by storm, winning two consecutive matches against Amed SK (2–0) and Konyaspor (2–1). Powered by strong home support, they face a Samsunspor side licking their wounds after a 2–0 home loss to Fenerbahçe.

Form Guide: Kocaelispor (L-W-W) | Samsunspor (L-W-L)

Tip: Kocaelispor Win.

Prediction: Kocaelispor 2–0 Samsunspor

Göztepe vs Gaziantep FK

Kickoff: Monday, September 7, 18:00 BST / 20:00 Local

Venue: Gürsel Aksel Stadium, İzmir

Göztepe pushed Galatasaray all the way in a 3–2 thriller at RAMS Park last weekend, showing plenty of attacking spirit through Juan Santos and Novatus Miroshi. They return to İzmir seeking their first win against a Gaziantep side that lost 2–1 at home to Çaykur Rizespor.

Form Guide: Göztepe (D-L-L) | Gaziantep FK (L-W-L)

Tip: Göztepe Win.

Prediction: Göztepe 2–1 Gaziantep FK