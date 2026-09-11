Süper Lig Previews: Matchday 5 – Continental Hangovers and Pressure Mounting Across the Board

Following a tense Matchday 4 where Beşiktaş earned a thrilling 2–1 away derby victory over Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray claimed a 3–2 win at Başakşehir, the Trendyol Süper Lig returns for Matchday 5. With international and continental commitments looming, teams across the league face high-pressure encounters.

Here is your complete preview, key insights, and match predictions for Matchday 5.

Beşiktaş vs Erzurumspor FK

Kickoff: Friday, September 11, 18:00 BST / 20:00 Local

Venue: Tüpraş Stadium, Istanbul

Beşiktaş head into Matchday 5 brimming with confidence after defeating fierce rivals Fenerbahçe 2–1 at the Şükrü Saracoğlu last weekend. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have looked sharp offensively, with Dušan Vlahović leading the frontline in clinical fashion and central midfielder Fabio Miretti controlling tempo. Returning to Dolmabahçe, the Black Eagles will aim to dominate possession and make it back-to-back league wins.

Erzurumspor FK travel to Istanbul fresh off a crucial 1–0 victory over Konyaspor on Matchday 4. While Hakan Kutlu’s squad has shown solid defensive structure at home, keeping Beşiktaş’s dynamic attacking unit at bay in front of a rocking Tüpraş Stadium will be an uphill task.

Form Guide: Beşiktaş (W-W-W) | Erzurumspor FK (L-L-D-W)

Tip: Beşiktaş to Win & Over 2.5 Goals.

Prediction: Beşiktaş 3–0 Erzurumspor FK

Samsunspor vs Çorum FK

Kickoff: Saturday, September 12, 15:00 BST / 17:00 Local

Venue: Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium, Samsun

Samsunspor look to bounce back after a 1–0 home defeat against high-flying Kocaelispor. Thomas Reis’s side have struggled for consistency in front of goal and need a strong response to avoid slipping into the bottom half.

Çorum FK, on the other hand, enter the fixture on a high after delivering a commanding 3–0 victory over Eyüpspor last week. Expect a physically demanding Black Sea derby with both teams fighting for midfield control.

Form Guide: Samsunspor (L-W-L-L) | Çorum FK (L-L-W)

Tip: Under 2.5 Goals.

Prediction: Samsunspor 1–1 Çorum FK

Eyüpspor vs Çaykur Rizespor

Kickoff: Saturday, September 12, 15:00 BST / 17:00 Local

Venue: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium, Istanbul

Eyüpspor need a quick reset after dropping points in a 3–0 loss at Çorum FK. Arda Turan’s side will rely on their home form to re-establish their quick-passing, possession-heavy style.

Çaykur Rizespor visit Istanbul following a tight 1–0 away win over Alanyaspor. Rizespor have proven resilient on the road and will look to disrupt Eyüpspor’s build-up play through high pressing.

Form Guide: Eyüpspor (W-W-L) | Çaykur Rizespor (L-W-L-W)

Tip: Both Teams to Score (BTTS).

Prediction: Eyüpspor 2–1 Çaykur Rizespor

Alanyaspor vs Göztepe

Kickoff: Saturday, September 12, 18:00 BST / 20:00 Local

Venue: GAİN Park Stadium, Alanya

Alanyaspor return home seeking consistency after falling 1–0 to Çaykur Rizespor last weekend. They face a Göztepe side eager to recover from a high-scoring 4–2 home defeat against Gaziantep FK. With both teams favoring open, attacking football, spectators should expect plenty of goalscoring opportunities.

Form Guide: Alanyaspor (W-L-W-L) | Göztepe (D-L-L-L)

Tip: Over 2.5 Goals.

Prediction: Alanyaspor 2–2 Göztepe

Konyaspor vs Trabzonspor

Kickoff: Saturday, September 12, 18:00 BST / 20:00 Local

Venue: Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium, Konya

Trabzonspor arrive in Konya full of momentum after an emphatic 5–0 thrashing of Gençlerbirliği on Matchday 4. Mohamed Salah was once again instrumental, alongside a rejuvenated attack that looks to have resolved its early-season finishing troubles.

Konyaspor must rebound from a 1–0 setback at Erzurumspor. Facing an in-form Trabzonspor offensive unit will test Konyaspor’s defensive discipline to the limit.

Form Guide: Konyaspor (W-L-L-L) | Trabzonspor (L-W-L-W)

Tip: Trabzonspor Moneyline.

Prediction: Konyaspor 1–2 Trabzonspor

Gençlerbirliği vs Kasımpaşa

Kickoff: Sunday, September 13, 15:00 BST / 17:00 Local

Venue: Eryaman Stadium, Ankara

Gençlerbirliği aim to repair their morale in the capital following a heavy 5–0 loss in Trabzon. They take on a Kasımpaşa side that earned a hard-fought 2–2 draw against Amed SK last weekend. Kasımpaşa’s transition play will pose a threat, but Gençlerbirliği are traditionally tough to beat at home.

Form Guide: Gençlerbirliği (W-W-D-L) | Kasımpaşa (D-W-D-D)

Tip: Kasımpaşa Double Chance (Draw or Win).

Prediction: Gençlerbirliği 1–1 Kasımpaşa

Amed SK vs İstanbul Başakşehir

Kickoff: Sunday, September 13, 18:00 BST / 20:00 Local

Venue: Diyarbakır Stadium, Diyarbakır

Amed SK return to Diyarbakır after picking up a 2–2 draw at Kasımpaşa. Gift Orban and Dia Saba continue to cause problems for opposition defenses in transition.

Başakşehir visit looking to bounce back after losing a 3–2 thriller against league leaders Galatasaray. Çağdaş Atan’s side possess high tactical quality, but managing the atmospheric heat in Diyarbakır will require strong composure.

Form Guide: Amed SK (L-L-W-D) | İstanbul Başakşehir (D-W-D-L)

Tip: Both Teams to Score (BTTS).

Prediction: Amed SK 2–2 İstanbul Başakşehir

Galatasaray vs Kocaelispor

Kickoff: Sunday, September 13, 18:00 BST / 20:00 Local

Venue: RAMS Park, Istanbul

League leaders Galatasaray look to maintain their perfect start to the Süper Lig campaign after edging Başakşehir 3–2. Victor Osimhen and new signing Rafael Leão form a formidable partnership upfront that few defenses in the league can contain.

Promoted Kocaelispor have been one of the league’s surprise packages, winning three on the bounce including last week’s 1–0 victory over Samsunspor. However, testing their winning streak at RAMS Park is the ultimate challenge in Turkish football.

Form Guide: Galatasaray (W-W-W-W) | Kocaelispor (L-W-W-W)

Tip: Galatasaray Win & Over 2.5 Goals.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3–1 Kocaelispor

Gaziantep FK vs Fenerbahçe

Kickoff: Monday, September 14, 18:00 BST / 20:00 Local

Venue: Gaziantep Stadium, Gaziantep

Fenerbahçe close out Matchday 5 under pressure to respond following their 2–1 derby defeat to Beşiktaş. Jose Mourinho will demand an immediate reaction and defensive tightness from his squad in Anatolia.

Gaziantep FK enter high on confidence after a chaotic 4–2 away victory over Göztepe. If Gaziantep can exploit spaces in Fenerbahçe’s defense early, they could make it a very difficult evening for the Yellow Canaries.