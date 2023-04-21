Super Lig previews Round 29: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce neck and neck in title race

Saturday, April 22

Umraniyespor vs Besiktas

Umraniyespor are coming off a disappointing 4-2 defeat against Karagumruk, while Besiktas had a five game win streak cut short in a goalless draw against Trabzonspor last week. With a runners-up spot guaranteeing Champions League football still up for grabs there is everything to play for. The visitors are the clear favorites to win this match, but Umraniyespor will be looking to make it a difficult afternoon for them.

Prediction: Beşiktaş Win

Kasimpasa vs Konyaspor

Kasimpasa are just six points above the relegation battle and could do with a win. Konyaspor meanwhile are sitting comfortable in mid table. This is a must-win match for Kasimpasa.

Prediction: Kasimpasa Win

Adana Demirspor vs Kayserispor

Adana Demirspor are in fourth place and nine points clear of fifth placed Trabzonspor. A fourth placed finish would guarantee European competition football and be a huge achievement for the team who have defied the odds this season. Kayserispor are in mid table, safe from relegation but won’t get top four. This is a good opportunity for Adana Demirspor to pick up three points, and they should be able to do so comfortably.

Prediction: Adana Demirspor Win

Sunday, April 23

Galatasaray vs Fatih Karagumruk

Galatasaray are moving up the gears again after their blip against Konyaspor. Three wins on the spin has restored confidence. And more impressively the Lions have scored 12 times and conceded just once. Fatih Karagumruk have been in decent form but have nothing to play for other than pride as they are mid table. This is a good opportunity for Galatasaray to pick up three points, and they should be able to do so comfortably.

Prediction: Galatasaray Win

Giresunspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Giresunspor are in ninth place and are looking to move away from the relegation zone. Istanbul Basaksehir are in seventh place and are looking to secure a European spot for next season. This is a close match that could go either way, but I’m going to go with the home team.

Prediction: Giresunspor 2-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor

Antalyaspor are in fourth place and are looking to keep up the pressure on the top three teams. Sivasspor are in fifth place and are also looking to secure a European spot for next season. This is a close match that could go either way, but I’m going to go with the home team.

Prediction: Antalyaspor 2-1 Sivasspor

Monday, April 24

Fenerbahce vs Istanbulspor

Fenerbahce are in second place but will have to keep winning to keep pressure on leaders Galatasaray who are six points ahead. Istanbulspor are in poor form hovering just above the relegation zone. This is a mismatch that should be a comfortable win for Fenerbahce.

Prediction: Fenerbahce Win