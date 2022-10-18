Super Lig Wrap 10 – Adana Demirspor go top, Fenerbahce keep winning, Lions slip up

The 10th round of Super Lig games saw Adana Demirspor move to the top of the table.

The Adana based side crushed Kasimpasa 4-1 away from home to end a two game draw streak.

READ: 6 Top-Tier Football Teams in Turkey

Younes Belhanda, Akintola, Henry Onyekuru and Badou Niaye all scored for the visitors who made a statement that they are not in first place by fluke.

That same day Galatasaray ended up losing 2-1 away to Kayserispor.

Mario Gavranovic and Onur Bulut scored in the first half for the home side. Baris Yilmaz did pull one back for Galatasaray late on but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation goal.

The Lions have had a disappointing fortnight, after drawing last week they lost on the weekend and fell four points behind the leaders.

However, the Yellow-Reds do have a game in hand and could close the gap with the leaders to a single point.

Basaksehir returned to winning ways in the mini Istanbul derby against Istanbulspor.

Youssouf Ndayishimiye bagged a brace to close the gap with the league leaders to just one point with a game in hand.

The game of the week was Besiktas taking on reigning champions Trabzonspor at the Vodafone Park stadium.

It was an entertaining clash for the neutral with four goals and a sending off.

The visitors actually took the lead when Maximilliano Gomez scored on 11 minutes.

And it was a Trabzonspor player who scored the second goal when Jens Larsen put the ball in his own net.

Trabzonspor went ahead again before the half-time break when Trezeguet scored his fifth goal of the season.

Cenk Tosun equalised on 70 minutes.

There was still more drama as Yusuf Yazici managed to get sent off in additional time despite only being substituted on for Marek Hamsik on 80 minutes.

The draw saw Besiktas close to gap with leaders Adana Demirspor to two points, Trabzonspor moved int 6th place on 18 points.

On Monday Fenerbahce built on last weeks win with a convincing 3-0 victory away to Anakragucu.

Michy Batshuayi, Irfan Can Kahveci and Diego Rossi all scored to move Fenerbahce into second place, just one point behind leaders Adana Demirspor with a game in hand.