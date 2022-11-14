Super Lig Wrap 14 – Galatasaray put 7 past Basaksehir

Fenerbahce slip up The 14th round of the Super Lig saw Galatasaray demolish rivals Basaksehir while Fenerbahce slipped up agianst Giresunspor.

The week ended in tragedy following a terrorist attack in Istiklal Caddesi, Istanbul which saw the Besiktas vs Antalyaspor postponed.

The week kicked off with surprise title challengers Adana Demirspor being held to a goalless draw away to Alanyaspor.

The visitors have been running low on steam recently having drawn five of their last six games but are still in 4th place just five points behind leaders Fenerbahce.

Reigning champions Trabzonspor meanwhile, were also held to a draw away to Ankaragucu.

Enis Bardhi put Trabzonspor ahead on 70 minutes but Tolga Cigerci equalised just four minutes later.

The Black Sea based side have yet to show the kind of form that saw them win the championship last term but they are still 6th on 23 points, just six behind Fenerbahce.

Saturday kicked off with a 2-2 draw between Sivasspor and Umraniyespor.

The big shock came next with Fenerbahce losing 2-1 at home against newly promoted Giresunspor who had been struggling in the league.

To make matters worse Fenerbahce actually took the lead when Enner Valencia scored from the penalty spot on 19 minutes.

Joao Pedro got himself sent off for a second yellow card offence on 40 minutes but the home side were leading until 71 minutes when Borja Sainz equalised.

Sainz bagged a brace on 83 minutes to record a memorable win for the visitors who got themselves out of the relegation zone moving into 12th place.

Galatasaray were up next in the most highly anticipated game of the week.

A tightly contested affair was expected but the Lions ended up recording their most emphatic victory of the season putting seven past Basaksehir who had the best defensive record heading into the game.

Kerem Akturkoglu scored a hat-trick, Mauro Icardi’s fine form continued with two assists and a goal.

Dries Martin also scored and Youssouf Ndayishimiye netted an own goal.

Icardi now has four goals and three assists in his last four games. Sunday saw Fatih Karagumruk hold Gaziantep to a 3-3 draw.

Hatayspor beat Istanbulspor 1-0 away from home and Konyaspor beat Kayserispor 2-1 away from home to move into third place.

The week ended in tragedy as a terrorist attack in Istiklal Caddesi killed and injured several people, the Besiktas vs Antalyaspor game was postponed as a result.