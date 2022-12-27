Super Lig Wrap 15: Galatasaray go top of the table after Fenerbahce slip up against reigning champions

The 15th round of the Super Lig returned after the World Cup break with Basaksehir beating fellow Istanbul side Umraniyespor 3-1 away.

Danijel Aleksiv, Serdar Gurler and Youssouf Ndayishimiye all got their name on the scoresheet to move the visitors in 4th place on 27 points.

In the other Friday game Antalyaspor lost 2-0 at home against Ankaragucu.

Saturday saw the big derby game of the week with Trabzonspor taking on Fenerbahce at home.

The reigning Super Lig champions beat Fenerbahce 2-0 with goals from to blow the title race wide open.

Maximiliano Gomez scored on 61 minutes to put Trabzonspor ahead and Trezeguet made certain of the three points scoring again in the 10th minute of additional time.

The Black Sea based side closed the gap with Fenerbahce who were league leaders heading into the game to just three points following the victory.

Fenerbahce meanwhile have now lost their last two games in the league but remain firmly in the title race.

The two other Saturday games saw Hatayspor draw 1-1 against Giresunspor and Sivasspor beat Kasimpasa 2-1 away.

With Fenerbahce losing it gave Besiktas the opportunity to close the gap away to Gaziantep.

However, the Black Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw. Joea Figueiredo opened the scoring for the home side and it looked like he scored the winner until Wout Weghorst who recently returned from World Cup duty for the Netherlands equalised late on.

Dele Alli meanwhile, was benched for Besiktas after being booed off by fans in the Turkish Cup game mid-week.

Galatasaray were last up and in prime position to become the biggest winners of the week if they beat Istanbulspor.

And that is exactly what they did with Bafetimbi Gomis rolling back the years scoring a brace for the Lions taking them top of the table just before the new year.

The 37-year-old now has six goals in six appearances for the Lions who have won their last four games in a row.