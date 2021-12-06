Super Lig Wrap 15: Trabzonspor win again, Fenerbahce victorious

Trabzonspor extended their win streak to eight games after beating Adana Demirspor in the Super Lig.

The Black Sea-based side have been in red hot form in the league and made light work of Demirspor.

Anthony Nwakaeme opened the scoring on 26 minutes and provided the assist for Marek Hamsik who doubled the home sides lead on 54 minutes.

The victory saw Trabzonspor temporarily move 15 points clear at the top of the table after just 15 games.

Galatasaray were up next but were held to a 2-2 draw against Altay.

The Lions are without a win in three games and dropped into 7th place, 16 points behind Trabzonspor.

Besiktas’ poor form continued with a 1-1 draw away to Kasimpasa.

Can Bozdogan opened the scoring for Besiktas but Umut Bozok equalised for the home side on 82 minutes.

The Black Eagles have now lost four and drawn one of their last five games.

Following the draw the Black-Whites fell 18 points behind leaders Trabzonspor.

Fenerbahce were last up about Rizespor on Sunday.

The Yellow Canaries returned to winning ways after last weeks draw with a 4-0 victory at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Mergim Berisha opened the scoring on 13 minutes and then a Serdar Dursun hat-trick in the second half sealed an emphatic win.

Fenerbahce moved into third place following the victory but despite the result the Istanbul giants are still 12 points behind Trabzonspor.