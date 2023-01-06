Super Lig Wrap 17 – Title challengers Galatasaray and Fenerbahce go head to head

The 17th round of the Super Lig games sees the early formation of the title race heating up.

Just a single point separate leaders Galatasaray from second placed Fenerbahce.

Basaksehir are third just five points behind the Lions, Adana Demirspor are 4th, Trabzonspor are 5th and Besiktas are 6th.

Despite being 10 points behind Galatasaray the Black Eagles can close the gap to seven points as they do have a game in hand.

Hatayspor vs Antalyaspor

This round kicks off with Hatayspor facing Antalyaspor at home.

On paper Antalyaspor are not doing well having lost their last three games but they have been a tad unlucky and Nuri Sahin is starting to get his side to settle.

Prediction: Antalyaspor Draw No Bet

Besiktas vs Kasimpasa

Besiktas have got to beat Kasimpasa to keep pace with the leading pack in the title race and that is exactly what I think they will do in the mini Istanbul derby.

The victory over Demirspor last week will have given a much needed boost to the team and I think they will build up some steam over the next few weeks.

Prediction: Besiktas Win

Fatih Karagumruk vs Konyaspor

Fatih Karagumruk managed by Andrea Pirlo take on Konyaspor in the opening game on Sunday.

Karagumruk have won their last two games including an emphatic 4-1 victory over reigning champions Trabzonspor.

Konyaspor meanwhile have really stalled over recent weeks drawing five of their last six.

Prediction: Karagumruk Win

Giresunspor vs Umraniyespor

Giresunspor welcome Umraniyespor to the Black Sea in a very tricky game to predict.

The home side should just be able to edge it.

Prediction: Giresunspor win

Ankaragucu vs Kayserispor

Ankaragucu take on Kayserispor next, both sides are on a losing streak but I was impressed with the Ankara based side last game and they are at home.

Prediction: Ankaragucu Draw no Bet

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray

The match of the week is undoubtedly the Intercontinental derby between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium. The Lions head into the game in red hot form having won their last six games in the league and eight in all competitions.

The Yellow-Reds have looked unstoppable and with no European football they can focus fully on the league. The only side that look like they could put an end to the win streak are Fenerbahce.

The Yellow Canaries are pound for pound pretty evenly matched and are managed by Jorge Jesus who has been there, done that, got the t-shirt. However, Fenerbahce were plain sailing at the top of the league just a few weeks ago and looked unstoppable after topping their Europa League group.

Fenerbahce have stumbled over recent weeks losing two of their last four games – however, they did win their last two.

These two sides are difficult to split and with such high stakes it would not be a surprise to see a cagey game with neither side wanting to lose this one.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals

Basaksehir vs Adana Demirspor

Another critical game in the title race and with Galatasaray and Fenerbahce going head to head both these sides have the chance to close the gap.

I expect both sides to go for it and see this being a high scoring game.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Istanbulspor vs Gaziantep

Istanbulspor have been just awful, I can’t see Gaziantep losing.

Prediction: Gaziantep Draw no Bet

Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor have the chance to make up lost ground and close the gap with the leaders.

I can’t see the reigning champions missing this opportunity.

Prediction: Trabzonspor Draw no Bet