Super Lig Wrap 3 – Trabzonspor suffer shock defeat, Besiktas and Fenerbahce can’t stop scoring, Gomis rescues Lions

The third week of the Super Lig saw Galatasaray kick off proceedings away to fellow Istanbul-based outfit Umraniye on Friday.

The Lions ended up beating the newly promoted side with a late goal from Bafetimbi Gomis who has two goals despite not playing a full 90 minutes of football yet this season.

Saturday’s round of games saw reigning champions Trabzonspor travel to Antalya. The Black Sea based outfit ended up suffering a shock 5-2 defeat.

The scoreline looks worse than it actually was. The home side did take a two-goal lead but Trabzonspor did equalize thanks to a brace from Enis Bardhi and the score was level until Gokdeniz Bayrakdar put the Scorpions ahead on 81 minutes.

Antalyaspor then scored twice in additional time hitting the visitors on the break to record a memorable victory.

With Trabzonspor losing it gave Basaksehir and Besiktas the chance to overtake their rivals in the Sunday games. Neither side slipped up.

Basaksehir beat Kayserispor 2-0 while Besiktas thumped another Istanbul side Fatih Karagumruk 4-1 at home with goals from summer signing Wout Weghorst, Nkoudou, Jackson Muleka and Valentin Rosier.

The big Monday clash was between Fenerbahce and Adana Demirspor at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium.

Adana could have gone a few points clear at the top of the table but Fenerbahce were in an unforgiving mood beating their opposition 4-2.

Enner Valencia bagged a brace, Miha Zajc scored and new signing Ezgjan Alioski scored his first goal for the Yellow Canaries.

Fenerbahce have now scored 10 goals in their last two games and the victory moved them to the top of the table tied on points with Besiktas, Adana Demirspor and Gaziantep.

In the other games Konyaspor beat Istanbulspor 4-0 away, Sivasspor were held to a 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor, Giresunspor beat Kasimpasa 1-0, Gaziantep beat Hatayspor 2-1 away.