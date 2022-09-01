Super Lig Wrap 4: Dele Alli kicks off Besiktas debut with win, Fenerbahce suffer first defeat

The fourth round of the Super Lig kicked off with Gaziantep moving to the top of the table after beating Antalyaspor 5-2 at home. The Falcons have got their season off to a great start winning their last three games.

There are no Champions League tickets for Super Lig sides this season but the winners and runners-up will be in contention to feature in the group stage for the next campaign.

Saturday saw Adana Demirspor return to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Umraniyespor.

Newly promoted Karagumruk beat Ankaragucu 4-1 while Istanbulspor beat Alanyaspor 1-0 away.

Sunday had the most highly anticipated game of the week, reigning champions Trabzonspor taking on Galatasaray.

The Lions managed to hold Trabzonspor to a goalless draw away from home.

Both sides are now tied on seven points separated only by goal difference.

In the other Sunday games, Kasimpasa beat Hatayspor 1-0 while Kayserispor recorded their second win of the season beating Giresunspor 3-0.

Monday saw the biggest shock of the week with Fenerbahce losing 1-0 away to Konyaspor.

The Yellow Canaries headed into the game having won their last two games scoring 10 goals.

Fenerbahce got off to a terrible start with Enner Valencia getting sent off on 22 minutes but Adil Demirbag ended up getting sent off early in the second half which left both sides with 10 men.

It was the home side that eventually broke the deadlock with Muhammet Demir scoring on 66 minutes to take Konyaspor into fourth place on 8 points.

The Yellow-Navy Blues meanwhile dropped into 7th position with their first defeat this season.

Konyaspor meanwhile, kept their unbeaten record intact and have now won their last two games.

The other Monday game saw Besiktas crush Sivasspor with a convincing 3-1 victory at the Vodafone Park Stadium.

The main talking point heading into the game was Dele Alli who joined on loan from Everton making his official debut, starting in an attacking midfield role.

The home side had the three points pretty much wrapped up in the first half with Jackson Muleka bagging a brace and Wout Weghorst finding the back of the net.

Dia Sabi’A did end up pulling one back for Sivasspor on 86 minutes but it was little more than a consolation goal.

The victory moved Besiktas into first place in the league on 10 points, ahead of Gaziantep on goal difference. Basaksehir could join both sides at the top of the table if they win their game in hand next week against Alanyaspor.