Super Lig Wrap 7: Besiktas slip up, Trabzonspor comeback, Fenerbahce score five

The seventh round of the Super Lig saw Adana Demirspor stay top of the table but they were joined by Galatasaray who trail on goal difference after beating Konyaspor 2-1 at home.

Besiktas were up next on Saturday against newly promoted Istanbulspor.

READ: Turkey national team UEFA Nations League preview

The Black Eagles were hoping to repent for last weeks defeat at home against Basaksehir but despite taking the lead twice with goals from Nkoudou and Weghorst they were pegged back twice.

Dele Alli was out injured again.

Despite dropping points in their last two games Besiktas are still just two points behind league leaders.

Adana Demirspor were in an unforgiving mood putting three past Mediterannean rivals Antalyaspor.

Younis Belhanda, Fredrik Gulbrandsen and Britt Assombalonga all scored in the 3-0 victory which ended up being a heated affair.

Antalyaspor saw two players sent off while Yaraslav Rakitskiy was sent off for the visitors. All three were direct red cards.

Sunday saw Basaksehir held to a goalless darw against fellow Istanbul club Fatih Karagumruk.

Basaksehir will be disappointed as a victory would have took them top of the table with a game in hand.

Reigning champions Trabzonspor got off to an awful start against Alexandru Maxim and Lazar Markovic scored inside the first 10 minutes.

However, Trezeguet and Anastasios Bakasetas scored to equalise before the end of the first-half.

There was late drama when Marc Bartra scored a last-gasp winner in the seventh minute of additional time.

The victory took Trabzonspor into 7th place, three points behind the leaders.

Fenerbahce wrapped things up with the final game of the week.

After an impressive draw in Europe away to Rennes they recorded an even more impressive result at home to Alanyaspor.

Diego Rossi, Gustavo Henrique, Miguel Crespo, Enner Valencia and Irfan Can Kahveci all got their name on the scoresheet as Fenerbahce swept aside the visitors.

Fenerbahce face their toughest test yet next away to Istanbul rivals Besiktas on Sunday 2 October.