Super Lig Wrap 9: Trabzonspor beat rivals Fenerbahce to go first, Besiktas slip up

The ninth round of the Super Lig kicked off with Besiktas losing to Basaksehir on Friday.

The home side took the lead on 40 minutes but when Alex Teixeira equalised on 59 minutes it looked like the Black Eagles had the upper hand.

However, two goals in quick succession on 83 and 85 minutes, from Stefano Okaka and Fredrik Gulbrandsen, respectively, saw Basaksehir sweep all three points against the odds.

Michy Batshuayi did pull one goal back in the first minute of additional time but it was too little too late.

Besiktas have now won just one of their last four league games – losing two and drawing one – but still remain in 3rd place.

Next up was Galatasaray who have put a poor run of form behind them to win three games in a row.

The latest victory came against Konyaspor at the Turk Telekom Arena. Mostafa Mohamed put the home side ahead on 4 minutes and that was the end of that.

The big game of the week was rivals Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor going head to head at the Senol Gunes stadium.

It was Fenerbahce who ended up taking the lead after just three minutes when Diego Rossi put them ahead.

However, things took a turn for the worst then Kim Min-Jae picked up two booking in quick succession before being sent off on 23 minutes.

The red card was a controversial decision from referee Ali Sanaslan which turned the game on its head.

Anastasios Baksetas equalised just two minutes later and gave the home side the lead on 87 minutes from the penalty spot before Yusuf Sari wrapped up the win with his sides third of the game.

The win moved Trabzonspor ahead of Fenerbahce into first place.

The Yellow Canaries were not happy with the refereeing and publicly called out the match official on their official Twitter account.

Fenerbahce tweeted: “To protest the injustice we suffered tonight at the hands of the referee we invite our fans to turn up at the Sabiha Gokcen Airport at 00:15.

Bu gece hakem eliyle yapılan haksızlıklara tepki olarak Fenerbahçemizi karşılamaya gidecek Büyük Taraftarımızın dikkatine; Takımımız 00.15’te Sabiha Gökçen Havaalanı’nda olacaktır. — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) October 17, 2021

Hundreds of Fenerbahce fans turned up in the early hours including the Fenerbahce president Ali Koc.