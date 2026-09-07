Süper Lig Wrap: Matchday 4 – Beşiktaş Stun Fenerbahçe in Derby Thriller as Galatasaray Snatches Stoppage-Time Drama

Matchday 4 in the Süper Lig saw a classic Istanbul derby, late minute heroics from reigning champions Galatasaray, Mohamed Salah’s Trabzonspor bouncing back after a disappointing week.

With dramatic scorelines shaking up the championship odds, punters saw significant shifts following this round of action. Beşiktaş’s statement win against Fenerbahce slashed their title odds, while Galatasaray’s injury time winner kept them firm odds-on favorites despite Victor Osimhen’s injury setback. Beyond football wagering, fans seeking a change of pace during midweek breaks can also test their luck with BetGoodwin casino games for live table action and top-tier slot experiences.

Beşiktaş Come From Behind to Silence Kadıköy in Derby Clash

The highlight of the weekend came from the Asian shores of Istanbul, where Beşiktaş staged a dramatic second-half comeback to beat Fenerbahçe 2–1 in the Istanbul derby.

Fenerbahçe seized early momentum in the 26th minute when defender Milan Škriniar scored from a set piece. However, the Black Eagles hit back before the half time break through full back Rıdvan Yılmaz, who slotted past Ederson in the 38th minute to equalise.

Summer signing Dušan Vlahović proved to be the difference-maker once again scoring the winner on 73 minutes. Late Fenerbahçe penalty appeals were dismissed by VAR in stoppage time and Besiktas walked away with all three points.

Sara Stoppage-Time Winner Keeps Galatasaray Perfect

Defending champions Galatasaray maintained their perfect 100 percent win record at the top of the table after prevailing in a wild 3–2 victory over İstanbul Başakşehir at the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

Victor Osimhen put the Yellow-Reds ahead in the 16th minute but was forced off shortly after due to a groin issue and will be out for a few weeks.

Başakşehir drew level in the 66th minute via an Eldor Shomurodov penalty. Lucas Torreirarestored Galatasaray’s lead five minutes later, only for a Davinson Sánchez own goal in the 76th minute to set up a tense finish.

After Başakşehir striker Umut Bozok was sent off in the 79th minute, Galatasaray made their numerical advantage count. In the 90th minute, Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara struck a dramatic late winner to secure all three points.

Onuachu and Salah Power Five-Star Trabzonspor Response

Trabzonspor put their midweek disaster behind them in emphatic fashion, beating previously unbeaten Gençlerbirliği 5–0 at home.

Paul Onuachu set the tone early with a quickfire double inside 22 minutes, Salah scored from the penalty spot on 14th minute. Second-half goals from Ernest Muçi and substitute Franculino Djúwrapped up the dominant win, delivering a major moral boost to the Black Sea club.