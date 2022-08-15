Super Lig Wrap – Trabzonspor win again, Besiktas blow 3 goal lead, Galatasaray suffer first defeat

The second round of Super Lig games kicked off with reigning champions Trabzonspor winning their second successive game.

The Black Sea based side beat Hatayspor 1-0 at home with Abdulkadir Omur scoring the winning goal on 71 minutes after being setup by Eren Elmali.

The victory took Trabzonspor into second place in the Super Lig table, second to leaders Adanaspor on goal difference.

Galatasaray were up next on Saturday at home against newly promoted Giresunspor.

The Lions suffered a shock defeat losing by a single goal scored by Borja Sainz on 77 minutes.

The win saw Giresunspor leapfrog seventh-placed Galatasaray and move into sixth place on head-to-head results.

Besiktas were involved in the most thrilling game of the week on Sunday, being held to a 3-3 draw away to Alanyaspor.

The Black Eagles will be kicking themselves wondering how they managed to not leave with all three points after taking a 3-0 lead in the first half.

Nkoudou, Salih Ucan and Rachid Ghezzal all scored in the first half an hour.

When Efkan Bekiroglu pulled one back for the home side just before the half-time whistle it looked like nothing more than a consolation goal.

However, Alanyaspor managed to fight back with two goals in the last 10 minutes.

Besiktas could have gone top but ended up in 4th place with Alanyaspor in 3rd on goal difference.

In the other games Kayserispor beat Istanbulspor 1-0 at home, Adana Demirspor swept Sivasspor aside with a 3-0 victory to go top of the table.

Gaziantep beat Ankaragucu 1-0 at home and Antalyaspor beat Umraniyespor 1-0 away.