Super-Sub Victor Osimhen Sparks 10-Man Galatasaray to Thrilling Late 3-1 Victory Over Kasımpaşa

Ten-man Galatasaray mounted a dramatic second-half comeback at RAMS Park, driven by a game-changing substitute appearance from Victor Osimhen to secure a 3-1 victory over Kasımpaşa and maintain their momentum at the top of the Trendyol Süper Lig table.

Okan Buruk’s side were forced to overcome numerical adversity following a second-half red card, turning to their marquee Nigerian forward to break the deadlock and seal all three points in front of an electric home crowd.

Red Card Sets Up High-Stakes Second Half

Despite controlling early possession, Galatasaray struggled to break down a resilient Kasımpaşa defensive block during an intense opening half. The match swung dramatically after the break when Cimbom were reduced to ten men following a second bookable offense, threatening to stall the host’s domestic momentum.

Facing a numerical disadvantage, Buruk responded dynamically from the touchline by introducing Osimhen into the attacking line—a tactical shift that instantly altered the momentum of the contest.

Osimhen Class Decides Istanbul Derby

The Nigerian international needed little time to showcase his world-class pedigree, terrorizing Kasımpaşa’s defensive line with dynamic movement and aerial dominance:

The Breakthrough: Osimhen broke the deadlock with a commanding header, rising above two defenders to ignite RAMS Park.

The Clincher: Turning provider in closing minutes, Osimhen unselfishly set up Galatasaray’s third goal to kill off Kasımpaşa’s late push for an equalizer.

The late surge ensures Galatasaray preserve their unbeaten home record, demonstrating the tactical resilience and elite depth required to navigate a grueling multi-competition campaign.