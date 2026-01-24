Survival Stakes: West Ham Fight to Keep Tomas Soucek Amid Besiktas Interest

As West Ham United grapple with a grueling battle for Premier League survival, the club now faces the added pressure of potentially losing one of its longest-serving stalwarts. Midfielder Tomas Soucek has reportedly emerged as a target for Turkish giants Beşiktaş, adding another layer of complexity to the Hammers’ January window.

According to reports from Turkish outlet Fotospor, intermediaries have “offered” the 30-year-old Czech international to the Istanbul-based club. With just 18 months remaining on his current contract, speculation is mounting that the experienced midfielder could be nearing the end of his tenure at the London Stadium.

A Season of Turmoil

It has been a turbulent campaign for the Hammers, who spent the early weeks of the season at the foot of the table. While a recent victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur provided a much-needed morale boost, the club remains five points adrift of safety.

The arrival of Nuno Espírito Santo—who replaced Graham Potter mid-season—initially sparked an upturn in form, but the threat of relegation to the Championship remains a looming reality. Losing key personnel during this critical juncture is a scenario the club is desperate to avoid, especially as rumors continue to swirl regarding the futures of Lucas Paquetá and Crysencio Summerville.

The “Nightmare” in the Box

Despite only making eight league starts this term, Soucek’s value to the squad is well-documented. Nuno Espírito Santo famously described the Czech captain as a “nightmare” to defend against, praising his unique ability to ghost into the penalty area.

“He recognizes the space and has belief that not many players have,” Nuno remarked last November. “You cannot have anything else but respect and love for Tomas.”

Since joining in 2020, Soucek has been a cornerstone of West Ham’s successes, including their historic UEFA Conference League triumph. With 44 goals in 266 appearances, he has earned a reputation as one of the most dangerous aerial threats in the division—a trait recently dubbed “priceless” by pundit and former Hammer Don Hutchison.

Decisions at the London Stadium

Beşiktaş are currently scouring the market for reinforcements across all positions, and Soucek’s physicality and goal-scoring pedigree make him an attractive option for the Süper Lig side.

For West Ham, the dilemma is stark: do they cash in on a player with a dwindling contract, or keep a proven “big-game” performer to help spearhead their climb out of the bottom three? As the transfer deadline approaches, Soucek’s “helicopter celebration” may be seen one last time in East London—or it could soon be heading for the Bosphorus.