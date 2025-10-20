Talisca and Asensio Strike as Fenerbahce Grinds Out Win Over Karagumruk

Talisca and Asensio Strike as Fenerbahçe Grinds Out Win Over Fatih Karagümrük

Fenerbahçe secured a crucial 2-1 victory against Fatih Karagümrük at Chobani Stadium, maintaining their strong position in the league table. The Yellow Canaries built a commanding two-goal lead in the first half but were forced to withstand heavy pressure in the second period to claim all three points.

The home side established dominance early, with the opening goal arriving in the 23rd minute. After a VAR review confirmed a foul on Nene inside the box, Anderson Talisca converted the resulting penalty, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way. Talisca, who has now scored three league goals this season, continues to be a decisive figure for Fenerbahçe.

The lead was extended just before the break, in the 41st minute. A well-worked move saw Kerem Aktürkoğlu feed the ball to Marco Asensio, who finished neatly from close range to score his second goal in the yellow-navy blue jersey, giving Fenerbahçe a comfortable 2-0 cushion at halftime.

Second Half Tension and Tedesco’s Concerns

Fatih Karagümrük quickly responded in the second half. In the 59th minute, Serginho broke through the defense and unleashed a powerful diagonal strike that beat goalkeeper Tarık, halving the deficit to 2-1.

The visitors’ goal shifted the momentum, forcing Fenerbahçe to retreat and defend deep. Despite several tense moments, including an unsuccessful close-range effort by Fofana and a shot that rattled the post from Ahmet Sivri, Fenerbahçe’s defense held firm. Fatih Karagümrük’s task became harder in the 83rd minute when defender Jure Balkovec was sent off for a second bookable offense, allowing Fenerbahçe to see out the match and move their total points to 19.

Coach Domenico Tedesco Highlights Missed Chances

Following the match, Fenerbahçe coach Domenico Tedesco expressed satisfaction with the result but frustration with his team’s inability to capitalize on their scoring opportunities, especially after the opponent scored.

“I am very happy with how the team played in the first half, and we were good up until the 60th minute of the second half. But we have a big problem with finishing our chances. We created enough opportunities to score six goals today,” Tedesco stated at the press conference. “We should have scored the third goal to kill the game. Our opponent found the net with just their first or second serious shot.”

Tedesco defended his choice of the 4-3-3 system, emphasizing that despite the challenges, it is the best fit for the team. He also addressed the need for his players to adapt to the intensity of playing both in the league and in Europe, where they will next face Stuttgart in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

“We need to get used to this rhythm,” he added. “I want a team that pressures and counter-pressures relentlessly. I don’t like us to retreat, but sometimes it happens when the energy drops. It is always vital to win these types of demanding matches.”