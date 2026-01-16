Tammy Abraham Eyes Aston Villa Reunion as January Transfer Hopes Build

Tammy Abraham is reportedly eager to secure a return to Aston Villa this month, provided a deal can be struck to terminate his current loan spell with Turkish giants Besiktas.

The 28-year-old striker is currently on a season-long stint in Istanbul, which includes an £11 million obligation to buy. However, according to former Villa scout Mick Brown, the forward is hopeful of a Premier League comeback at the stadium where he remains a cult hero.

Complex Negotiations Underway

While AS Roma are reportedly prepared to facilitate a move, the situation is complicated by Besiktas. The Turkish side is expected to demand significant compensation before agreeing to forfeit their permanent option on the player. Despite these hurdles, all involved parties are said to be working toward a resolution that would see Abraham head back to the West Midlands.

Mick Brown, who played a pivotal role in bringing Abraham to Villa Park back in 2018, believes the move makes sense for everyone involved.

“Tammy Abraham would definitely be interested in that move,” Brown told Football Insider. “He’s been away for a while, but stepping back into the Premier League at a club where the fans know him and he knows people, it can only be a benefit.”

“The fans will welcome him back with open arms I’m sure. It’s a low-risk move for him and for Villa as well if the price is right, he can come in and compete with Ollie Watkins for that position.”

“I don’t think he would expect to go straight in as the first-choice, but he’ll get minutes because they’re still competing in Europe and in the FA Cup. Yeah, it’s definitely a deal I think he would be interested in and Villa as well.”

Sheffield United Target Barkley

While Unai Emery looks to bolster his attacking options with Abraham, the club must also balance the books due to ongoing Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) pressures.

This could lead to veteran midfielder Ross Barkley departing Villa Park. Sheffield United have reportedly registered an ambitious interest in taking the 32-year-old on loan for the remainder of the season.

Barkley has found opportunities scarce under Emery this term, clocking just 153 minutes of football without a single start. While the Blades face a challenge covering the midfielder’s high wages, Chris Wilder is hopeful a deal can be reached to bring the former England international to Bramall Lane to aid their campaign.