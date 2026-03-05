Tedesco Sidelined by Pneumonia as Fenerbahçe Crushes Gaziantep in Cup Clash

Fenerbahçe head coach Domenico Tedesco is currently recovering at home following a serious bout of pneumonia that saw the German-Italian tactician briefly hospitalized earlier this week.

The 40-year-old manager, who took over from José Mourinho last September, first fell ill during the club’s recent Europa League trip to England to face Nottingham Forest. Despite his reported desire to lead the team from the touchline via an IV drip, medical staff intervened, citing a risk of collapse. Tedesco was subsequently admitted to Ataşehir Medicana Hospital for two days before being discharged to continue his treatment in isolation.

Göle Steps Up for Dominant Cup Win

In Tedesco’s absence, trusted assistant Zeki Murat Göle took the reins for Wednesday night’s crucial Ziraat Turkish Cup fixture against Gaziantep FK.

While the sudden health scare caused concern among the Yellow Canaries’ faithful, the team responded emphatically on the pitch. Under Göle’s temporary guidance, Fenerbahçe delivered a clinical performance, securing a 4-0 victory to advance to the quarter-finals.

“We draw all our strength from our fans,” Göle stated following the win. “Our priority is to execute the tactical vision set by Domenico while he focuses on his recovery.”

The Road Ahead

The timing of the respiratory infection has been a hurdle for the club, coming on the heels of a frustrating 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor—a match Tedesco was also forced to miss. That result left Fenerbahçe trailing league leaders Galatasaray by four points, despite maintaining an unbeaten domestic record this season.

However, there is optimism in the air at the Can Bartu Facilities:

Current Status: Tedesco is undergoing intensive medication treatment at his Istanbul residence.

Expected Return: Club executives have signaled that the manager is aiming to return to the dugout for this Sunday’s Süper Lig encounter against Samsunspor.

Contract Stability: Despite the health setback, reports suggest the club is preparing to offer Tedesco a contract extension through June 2027, rewarding his 21-match unbeaten streak earlier this term.

Fenerbahçe supporters will be hoping that the “Göle-led” cup momentum carries over into the weekend as they continue their pursuit of both domestic and European silverware.