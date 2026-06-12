TFF Announces Departure of Two Players from National Team Training Camp

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has officially confirmed that two players will be leaving the Turkish national team’s training camp, marking a sudden adjustment to the squad’s roster during their current international window.

According to the official statement released by the federation, the decision was finalized following standard assessments by the national team’s technical staff and medical committee. Roster adjustments of this nature typically occur due to fitness precautions, injury management, or tactical squad trimming.

Technical Staff Reformulates Plans

The TFF’s announcement indicated that the players’ exit from the camp was handled in coordination with national team management to ensure the best interests of both the players and the squad’s upcoming campaign objectives. The federation expressed its appreciation for the players’ hard work during the initial stages of the camp before clearing them to return to their respective clubs.

The departures come at a vital time for the Crescent-Stars as head coach Vincenzo Montella continues to refine his tactical setups and build chemistry among his core group.

Focus Shifts to the Remaining Roster

With the two players officially departing the camp, the coaching staff is shifting its full attention to the remaining athletes available for selection. Team insiders report that the atmosphere in the camp remains highly focused, with the players locked into their training regimens.

The TFF has not yet confirmed whether replacement players will be called up to fill the vacant spots in the squad, though an additional announcement is expected if the coaching staff decides to bolster the roster ahead of their next match.