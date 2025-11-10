TFF Names 26 Süper Lig Players Implicated in Widening Betting Scandal

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has officially escalated the ongoing investigation into illegal betting by publishing the names of the football players involved on its official website. The revelation links players from top clubs, including Süper Lig giants Beşiktaş and Galatasaray, to the burgeoning scandal.

The TFF’s official statement disclosed the full list of players across the Süper Lig who have been referred for investigation following the discovery of betting activity.

Top Clubs Affected

Among the high-profile players officially named are two individuals from each of Turkey’s traditional powerhouses:

Beşiktaş: Goalkeeper Ersin Destanoğlu and veteran utility player Necip Uysal.

Galatasaray: Defenders Evren Eren Elmalı and Metehan Baltacı.

Full List of Implicated Süper Lig Players

The TFF’s public announcement listed a total of 26 players across several Süper Lig clubs, intensifying the scrutiny on player conduct and the integrity of the game.

Club Players Referred for Investigation

BEŞİKTAŞ Ersin Destanoğlu, Necip Uysal

GALATASARAY Metehan Baltacı, Evren Eren Elmalı

TRABZONSPOR Boran President, Salih Malkoçoğlu

KONYASPOR Adil Demirbağ, Alassane Ndao

KAYSERİSPOR Berkan Aslan, Abdulsamet Burak

GAZİANTEP FK Muhammet Taha Güneş, Nazım Sangaré

ALANYASPOR İzzet Çelik, Enes Keskin, Yusuf Özdemir, Bedirhan Özyurt

RİZESPOR Efe Doğan, Furkan Orak

GÖZTEPE FK İzzet Furkan Malak, Uğur Kaan Yıldız

KASIMPAŞA Ege Albayrak, Ali Emre Yanar

FATİH KARAGÜMRÜK Furkan Bekeviç, Kerem Yusuf Sirkeci

SAMSUNSPOR Celil Yüksel

ANTALYASPOR Kerem Kayaarası

EYÜPSPOR Mükremin Arda Türköz

Widening Corruption Probe

The announcement concerning the players follows an earlier crackdown that saw Turkish prosecutors issue detention warrants for 21 people, including 17 referees and the president of a top-flight club, linked to the same betting operation.

While the exact nature of the betting offenses—whether they involved betting on their own matches or other games—has not been fully detailed for the players, the TFF’s public disclosure underscores the severity of the investigation as Turkish football attempts to address systemic corruption concerns.