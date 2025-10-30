TFF President Vows Total War on Betting Scandal Referees

Following the revelation that hundreds of active referees were involved in betting, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu issued a defiant statement on the federation’s official website, promising to continue the “struggle at every level of football” against corruption while warning stakeholders not to use the crisis for self-serving “reckoning.”

Hacıosmanoğlu reiterated his board’s commitment to transparency, stating that the sanctity of justice and labor on the field is non-negotiable.

“The reputation of Turkish football is based on the sanctity of labor on the field and the unshakableness of justice. Every action that betrays these values is not just a violation of the rules, but a problem of trust,” the President declared.

Zero Tolerance for Corruption

The President described the discovery that some referees were engaged in betting activities as an “abuse that hurts consciences and poisons justice.” He issued a clear and unambiguous threat to anyone found guilty:

“As the President of the Turkish Football Federation, I express this in a clear language: The sacred lines of football are not someone’s interest playing field! Arbitration is a profession of honor. Whoever pollutes this honor, no matter who is behind it, that person will not take part in Turkish football again.”

Hacıosmanoğlu confirmed that the TFF’s Ethics Committee and Disciplinary Board are currently investigating the issue in full detail. Any individual facing finalized disciplinary punishment due to betting, regardless of their level in the sport, will face immediate sanctions as stipulated by relevant instructions.

“Our fight against legal and illegal betting, in which its stakeholders are involved, will continue without hesitation,” he affirmed, pledging the TFF’s full support to investigations carried out by the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Offices.

Warning Against Political Exploitation

While pledging to clean up the sport, Hacıosmanoğlu also took aim at clubs and individuals who he believes are exploiting the scandal to advance their own agendas.

“We regret that they consider the problems experienced in the refereeing community as an opportunity to give an advantage to themselves or their communities,” he said. “We will not remain silent against those who want to turn our struggle to create a clean football world into a reckoning based on their interests.”

The President stressed that this is a “showdown”—a struggle for a clean future—and not a warning. He called for unity and solidarity from the entire football community, emphasizing the need to support the honest referees who continue to serve with dignity.

“None of us will find peace without cleansing Turkish football from shabis, dirty relationships and interest networks,” Hacıosmanoğlu concluded. “We aim to build a stronger, fairer and cleaner football future together.”