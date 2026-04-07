TFF Set to Revise Foreign Player Rule for 2026-27 Season Following Club Pressure

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is reportedly preparing to make a significant U-turn on the foreign player regulations for the upcoming 2026-2027 Trendyol Süper Lig season.

As the current campaign enters its final stretch with fierce battles at both ends of the table, attention has shifted toward next year’s planning. According to a report by Fanatik, the TFF, under the presidency of Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu, has listened to the demands of Süper Lig clubs and is set to soften previously announced restrictions.

From 10+4 to 12+2

The original plan for the 2026-2027 season required clubs to include four players born on or after January 1, 2004, within their 14-player foreign quota (essentially a 10+4 system). This was seen as a strict measure to force clubs to invest in younger foreign talent.

However, following feedback from the clubs, the TFF is now expected to modify this to a 12+2 system. Under the revised rule, clubs will still be allowed to register 14 foreign players in their 28-man squad list, but only two of those players (instead of four) will be required to be born after January 1, 2004.

Official Announcement Imminent

The TFF board has reached a final decision on the matter. Süper Lig clubs had argued that the “10+4” requirement was too restrictive for their squad engineering and financial planning.

By shifting to the “12+2” model, the Federation aims to provide clubs with more flexibility in the transfer market while still maintaining a small incentive for the recruitment of young prospects.

An official announcement confirming the regulatory change is expected from the TFF in the coming days.