TFF Set to Sack Vincenzo Montella as Arda Turan Emerges as Frontrunner for Türkiye Job

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has reached an agreement to terminate the contract of head coach Vincenzo Montella, with former national team captain Arda Turan emerging as the primary candidate to take over the Crescent-Stars.

Following a 3-1 defeat to Italy in Bologna—marking a fourth consecutive loss in UEFA Nations League Group A1—the TFF executive board decided to initiate managerial severance and pivot toward domestic leadership.

Disastrous Nations League Campaign Triggers Dismissal

According to NTV Spor, Montella’s tenure reached a breaking point following a winless slump in League A, compounded by an early exit during the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage.

The 52-year-old Italian strategist leaves after three years in charge, logging 21 wins, 5 draws, and 14 defeats across 40 matches. Montella, who extended his deal through Euro 2028 last summer, will receive a severance package equal to five months’ salary, totaling approximately €915,000.

Arda Turan Lined Up as Primary Target

Current Shakhtar Donetsk head coach Arda Turan has been identified as the lead candidate by Riva headquarters. The 39-year-old former Galatasaray, Atlético Madrid, and Barcelona midfielder led Shakhtar to the Ukrainian Premier League title last season and is favored by TFF leadership to re-energize the squad ahead of upcoming international fixtures.