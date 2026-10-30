TFF Slams “Malicious Speculation” Over Sergen Yalçın and National Team Dressing Room Rift Reports

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has issued a stinging denial following widespread digital claims that newly appointed A National Team head coach Sergen Yalçın was struggling to communicate with key squad members.

In an official statement released on Thursday, the governing body dismissed the reports as complete fiction, describing them as “malicious speculation” designed to destabilize the national team setup.

“Allegations suggesting that our A National Team Head Coach Sergen Yalçın is experiencing difficulties reaching out to certain international players are entirely untrue and fabricated,” the TFF stated. “Far from any disharmony, our players have expressed immense satisfaction with the discussions and exchange of ideas taking place with Sergen Yalçın and his technical staff.”

The federation urged supporters and media outlets not to give credence to harmful narratives aimed at undermining squad unity at the very start of a new era.

Yalçın stepped into the managerial role following the departure of Vincenzo Montella, who parted ways with the national team after a dismal 2026 World Cup campaign and a disappointing start to the UEFA Nations League League A campaign.

The new coaching staff faces a daunting task ahead. Turkey currently sit bottom of their Nations League group without a single point after four consecutive defeats. Yalçın will make his official touchline debut next month when Turkey host Belgium in İzmir on November 12, before concluding their group fixtures against France on November 15.