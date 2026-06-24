TFF’s Bid to Replay World Cup Clash with Paraguay Rejected by FIFA

TFF’s Quiet Bid to Replay World Cup Clash with Paraguay Rejected by FIFA

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) initiated a behind-the-scenes appeal to FIFA seeking a replay of the national team’s crucial World Cup group-stage fixture against Paraguay, it has emerged. However, world football’s governing body swiftly dismissed the request, ending any lingering hopes of a mathematical lifeline for the squad.

Turkey’s recent exits in Group D—marked by a 2-0 defeat to Australia followed by a devastating 1-0 loss to Paraguay—sent shockwaves through football fans nationwide. While the defeats effectively sealed the team’s exit from the tournament, details of an unusual technical incident from the Paraguay match prompted a subsequent legal review by Turkish officials.

During the closing moments of the first half, a bizarre sequence occurred when Paraguay’s Matías Galarza picked up referee Ivan Barton’s fallen watch and strapped it to his own wrist. Galarza, who was already on a yellow card at the time, allegedly returned the timepiece to the match official later, though the exchange was not captured on the main broadcast.

Following the tournament exit, legal experts at the TFF identified a potential loophole in the governing regulations. FIFA guidelines dictate that actions compromising a referee’s authority or visibly obstructing their ability to properly manage a game can be grounds for a match replay. Though sports lawyers initially advised TFF President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu that overturning the result remained a long shot, the president opted to exhaust all legal avenues.

“Even if there is only a one percent chance, we must pursue our rights quietly and resolve this,” Hacıosmanoğlu reportedly told his legal team.

The federation subsequently registered an official inquiry and briefed FIFA President Gianni Infantino regarding the referee’s brief loss of his primary equipment.

FIFA’s technical response, however, decisively closed the case. While acknowledging the validity of the TFF’s factual observations, the governing body ruled that the incident did not constitute a failure or vulnerability in officiating. According to FIFA’s match directives, referees carry a secondary backup watch specifically for these scenarios, ensuring that game administration remained completely uncompromised.