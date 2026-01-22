The Abraham Deadlock: Beşiktaş Demand €20m as Aston Villa Close in on Deal

Negotiations between Beşiktaş and Aston Villa for the transfer of Tammy Abraham have reached a decisive stage, with the Turkish club setting a firm valuation for the English striker.

As Unai Emery’s side intensifies its pursuit, the “Black Eagles” have made it clear that they will not settle for anything less than a premium fee to sanction a return to the Premier League.

Abraham joined Beşiktaş from AS Roma during the summer transfer window on a complex deal involving a €2 million loan fee and a mandatory €13 million purchase obligation.

Having rediscovered his scoring touch in the Süper Lig, the former Chelsea forward has reportedly expressed a desire to return to England, provided the two clubs can reach a financial agreement.

Beşiktaş Hold the Line at €20 Million

Recent reports from Istanbul indicate that the gap between the two clubs is narrowing, though Beşiktaş management remains immovable on their €20 million asking price, according to Fanatik.

Having already committed to the €15 million total cost to Roma (loan plus purchase clause), the Turkish giants are holding out for a figure that guarantees a significant profit mid-season.

If Aston Villa meets this valuation—a move they are increasingly expected to make as the deadline nears—Beşiktaş would net a €5 million clean profit on a player they have owned for only a few months. For the Birmingham-based club, Abraham represents a proven Premier League commodity capable of providing immediate competition in their attacking third.

Financial Breakdown of the Deal

Total Cost to Beşiktaş: €15 million (Loan fee + mandatory buy clause).

Asking Price for Villa: €20 million.

Net Profit for Beşiktaş: €5 million.

The ball is now firmly in Aston Villa’s court. While the English side has attempted to negotiate the price down, Beşiktaş’s refusal to offer a discount has left Villa “cornered” into paying the full amount to secure their primary January target. With the player already signaling his approval of the move, a formal announcement could be imminent once the payment structure is finalized.