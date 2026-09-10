The April Dinner and a €25m Rejected Arsenal Offer: How Beşiktaş Secured Leandro Trossard

Details surrounding Beşiktaş’s summer signing of Leandro Trossard from Arsenal have revealed that the Istanbul club laid the groundwork for the move as early as April.

The Belgian international arrived at Tüpraş Stadyumu in one of the most high-profile transfers of the window, but negotiations spanned months of diplomatic maneuvering between London and Istanbul.

The April Approach

Beşiktaş president Serdal Adalı identified Trossard as a primary target toward the end of last season.

The opportunity to initiate formal contact arose on April 26, when Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta traveled to Istanbul to attend the derby fixture between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe.

The Meeting: Adalı invited Berta to dinner the following day to discuss Trossard’s availability.

The Opening Bid: Beşiktaş presented a €25 million offer for the 31-year-old winger.

Arsenal’s Stance: With the Gunners locked in a tight Premier League title race, Arsenal rejected the approach, unwilling to disrupt Mikel Arteta’s squad during the run-in.

Breakthrough Following Title Success

The dynamic shifted once Arsenal concluded their campaign and secured their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Following the title celebration, Berta contacted Adalı to indicate that conditions had changed and Arsenal were now prepared to negotiate the forward’s departure. With terms reopened, Adalı moved quickly to finalize the deal, securing Trossard to lead Beşiktaş’s attacking rebuild.