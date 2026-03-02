The Arda Guler Enigma: Why Real Madrid’s Creative Mastermind is Facing a 156-Day Goal Drought

In the high-stakes theater of the Santiago Bernabéu, Arda Güler has become one of Real Madrid’s most fascinating enigmas. While the 21-year-old Turkish sensation has seen his stock soar under the guidance of Álvaro Arbeloa, a glaring statistic is beginning to haunt his otherwise stellar rise: a 156-day goal drought that spans 31 matches.

The Midfield General: Evolution Under Arbeloa

Since Arbeloa took the reins following Xabi Alonso’s departure, Güler has transitioned from a fringe talent to a “first name on the team sheet” player. In a season where Real Madrid has often lacked technical fluidity, Güler has provided the much-needed “Ozil-esque” vision.

Statistically, his creative output is undeniable:

Assists: 11 across all competitions (ranking among the highest in the squad).

Chances Created: Averaging 3.2 per 90 minutes, a figure that rivals the elite playmakers in La Liga.

Tactical Versatility: Arbeloa has successfully deployed him both as a central ‘number 10’ and a wide creative outlet, praising his defensive work rate and “exhausting effort” in recent press conferences.

The Scoring Crisis: 156 Days of Silence

Despite being the engine of the Madrid attack, Güler’s clinical edge—once his most feared weapon at Fenerbahçe—has seemingly vanished. His last competitive goal came in the September Derby against Atlético Madrid. Since then, he has endured a five-month dry spell that has left fans and analysts puzzled.

According to MARCA, the issue isn’t a lack of service. Güler has been presented with numerous high-value chances, but a combination of poor finishing and extraordinary bad luck (including a goal disallowed by VAR in the Champions League against Benfica) has kept his tally frozen at three goals for the season.

The Reality Check: Outperforming the Midfield

In a strange twist that highlights Real Madrid’s current midfield struggles, Güler—despite his drought—remains the second-highest scoring midfielder in the squad, trailing only Jude Bellingham.

“He is doing everything right except the final touch,” Arbeloa noted. “The moment that first goal goes in, the floodgates will open. His potential is world-class; we are not worried about the drought, we are focused on the development.”