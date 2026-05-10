“The Best Feeling in My Life” — Victor Osimhen Celebrates Historic Title Triumph with Galatasaray

Following a dramatic final day that saw Galatasaray secure their 25th Süper Lig championship, Nigerian talisman Victor Osimhen has described the victory as a career-defining moment, expressing his profound gratitude to the club and its supporters.

Osimhen, who was instrumental in the title-winning campaign, found the back of the net twice in a 4-2 victory over Hatayspor to mathematically seal the trophy. The brace capped off a sensational debut season in Turkey for the Super Eagles striker, who joined the club on a high-profile loan from Napoli last summer.

A Victory for the Fans

In the midst of the post-match celebrations at RAMS Park, which saw thousands of fans storm the pitch and light the Istanbul sky with flares, Osimhen was visibly emotional.

“I have won titles before, but the passion here is something I have never experienced,” Osimhen told reporters. “Winning this for the Galatasaray fans is the best feeling in my life. From the moment I stepped off the plane in Istanbul, they treated me like a king. Today, we give them the crown they deserve.”

The Turning Point

Reflecting on a season that saw fierce competition from rivals Fenerbahçe, Osimhen credited the squad’s resilience. Despite facing injury setbacks and intense pressure from the international media regarding his future, the striker remained focused on the domestic goal.

“We knew we were the best team in the country, but we had to prove it every single week,” he added. “The coach [Okan Buruk] believed in me, my teammates fought for me, and I just wanted to repay that faith with goals. To score two today and win the league in front of our home crowd is a dream come true.”

Future Remains Unclear

While the celebrations are set to continue throughout the week, the focus will inevitably shift to where the African Footballer of the Year will play next season. Galatasaray Vice-Chairman Abdullah Kavukcu recently hinted that the club is doing everything in its power to make the move permanent, despite interest from Europe’s elite clubs.

When asked about his future amidst the trophy celebrations, Osimhen remained coy but appreciative. “Tonight is not for talking about transfers. Tonight is for the lions of Istanbul. I am a Galatasaray player, and I am going to celebrate this victory with my brothers.”

With the title secured and a direct ticket to the UEFA Champions League group stages booked, Galatasaray has cemented its “dynasty” in Turkish football, with Osimhen firmly established as the hero of the 25th championship.