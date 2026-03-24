The Crescent-Stars Rising: Turkiye’s Quest to End a 24-Year World Cup Exile

For the first time in a generation, the Turkish national team stands on the precipice of a global return. As the 2026 World Cup in North America looms, Vincenzo Montella’s squad is beginning to crystallize, carrying the hopes of a nation that hasn’t graced the world stage since their historic bronze-medal run in 2002.

A Play-off Path to Glory

The road to the 2026 tournament reaches a critical juncture this month. Türkiye enters the March internationals facing a high-stakes play-off opportunity, starting with a clash against Romania at the Beşiktaş Stadium on March 26. A successful window could finally “crash the party” and end over two decades of World Cup heartbreak.

While they may not travel as tournament favorites, Montella has cultivated one of the most vibrant young rosters in international football—a squad fueled by the momentum of a promising Euro 2024 campaign and anchored by veteran captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

The “New Generation” Powerhouse

The excitement surrounding the current squad is backed by elite data. According to FourFourTwo, Türkiye now boasts two of the game’s premier young talents:

Arda Güler: Currently ranked as the 10th best attacking midfielder in the world.

Kenan Yıldız: The Juventus starlet holds the 11th spot among the world’s top left-wingers.

Both headline the latest squad for the upcoming fixtures. Notably absent is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Can Uzun, though the technical “composure and calmness” that has defined his season in Germany makes him a heavy contender for the final summer selection.

Squad Depth and Tactical Shifts

Montella’s latest roster choices signal a shift toward depth and current form. Established names like Çağlar Söyüncü and Okay Yokuşlu have missed the cut this time, forcing the manager to rely on a hungry core of defenders like Merih Demiral and Ferdi Kadıoğlu.

In the attacking third, the emergence of Deniz Gül (Porto) and Semih Kılıçsoy (Cagliari) suggests Türkiye is no longer reliant on a single goal-scorer, but rather a multifaceted strike force.

Türkiye National Team: March 2026 Selection

Goalkeepers: Mert Günok, Uğurcan Çakır, Altay Bayındır, Muhammed Şengezer.

Defenders: Merih Demiral, Zeki Çelik, Mert Müldür, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Ozan Kabak, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Eren Elmalı, Samet Akaydın, Mustafa Eskihellaç, Ahmetcan Kaplan.

Midfielders: Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Kaan Ayhan, Orkun Kökçü, İsmail Yüksek, Salih Özcan, Atakan Karazor.

Forwards: Kerem Aktürkoğlu, İrfan Can Kahveci, Barış Alper Yılmaz, Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız, Yunus Akgün, Oğuz Aydın, Deniz Gül, Semih Kılıçsoy, Aral Şimşir.

Upcoming Schedule

March 26: Türkiye vs. Romania (Istanbul)

March 31: Slovakia or Kosovo vs. Türkiye (Away – TBC)